Get up to £110 off an iPad before Apple's Black Friday event even starts

Apple isn't one to rush during the Black Friday sales period – it will host its own event on the day itself, 24 November, and not a day before. However, that doesn't mean you can't snag some bargains on Apple products.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals 2023

For starters, there are some big discounts on iPads on Amazon's UK site already, as part of the retailer's own BF celebrations. You can get up to £110 off the 2022 iPad Air, for example, if you're after the 256GB Wi-FI and cellular model.

Alternatively, there is the 10.9-inch iPad available in multiple colour options from just £437 – 12% off the usual price.

So, check out our picks of the iPad deals available on Amazon right now.

10.9-inch iPad (2022) Wi-Fi, 64GB – blue: was £499 , now £437 at Amazon

The 10th generation iPad is an excellent tablet, with Apple Pencil support and a speedy processor in the A14 Bionic Chip. There's a decent 12-megapixel camera on the rear and ultrafast Wi-Fi 6 support, too.

10.9-inch iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + cellular, 256GB – silver: was £859 , now £789 at Amazon

If you're after more storage and remote wireless internet connectivity, the Wi-Fi + cellular 256GB version of the 10th gen iPad is a great bet. It's available in silver, blue, pink and yellow.

10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi, 64GB – pink: was £669 , now £579 at Amazon

The latest Apple iPad Air sports the same M1 Apple Silicon as the Pro models – even looks similar externally. That means it's a true powerhouse of a tablet at a decent price.

10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + cellular, 256GB – space grey: was £1,029 , now £919 at Amazon

Get a huge £110 off this top-of-the-range Apple iPad Air with Apple's own M1 chip running the show. It has a healthy 256GB of storage and can be linked with an eSIM for mobile data use.

Apple itself will be holding its own Black Friday event on 24 November and running it through to Cyber Monday on 27 November.

When does Apple's Black Friday sale start and what deals can I get?

However, rather than offer discounts on its products, it will include Apple Store Gift Cards with purchases, to be redeemed on future items.

So, if you want to save money on an iPad now, it's best to look elsewhere for the best deals.