When does Apple's Black Friday sale start and what deals can I get?

Many retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales early, but one question that may be on your lips is, "When does the Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale start?"

Well, as is tradition, Apple won't rush into its major deals period. It will, in fact, start its big bargain bonanza on Black Friday itself – Friday, 24 November 2023. And it'll run through to the end of play on Cyber Monday, 27 November.

The company has also revealed that its deals will be largely what we've come to expect over the years – you'll get an Apple Gift Card worth up to $200 / £160 with eligible purchases on the Apple Store.

That means, should you be in the market for a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch or AirPods, you will have additional credit to spend on any other item on the Apple Store afterwards.

What to expect in the Apple Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale

Apple has also revealed, via its event preview site, some of the Gift Card values that will be available for different products.

iPhone

If you purchase an iPhone SE, iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, you can get up to a $75 / £60 Apple Gift Card.

Mac

Buy a MacBook Air or Mac mini and you can score up to $200 / £160.

iPad

An iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad (10th gen), or iPad mini purchase will net you up to $100 / £80.

Apple Watch

Up to $50 / £40 in Gift Card form will be yours when buying an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch SE.

AirPods

Those opting for a pair of AirPods (2nd gen), AirPods (3rd gen), AirPods Pro (2nd gen), or AirPods Max can snag a Card worth up to $75 / £60.

TV & Home

Apple TV 4K and HomePod purchases will reward you up to $50 / £40.

Apple accessories

There will be Apple Gift Card values up to $50 / £40 when you buy a Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd gen), or Keyboard Folio.

Beats

And finally, Beats audio products will also be eligible when bought from the Apple Store, including the Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds +, Beats Studio Buds, and Beats Flex.

Of course, you might not want to wait until then and would rather purchase your next Apple product earlier. Well, some third-party retailers are already offering some excellent Apple deals.

The new Apple MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip is available with $200 off at B&H Photo, for example. The discount will be applied at checkout.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (Space Black): was $2,399 , now $2,199 at B&H Photo

If you want to step up the processing, the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro has $200 off (applied at checkout). It includes 18GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

You can also check the Amazon deals in the UK here, and US here to see what they have to offer for Apple fans.

Either way, Black Friday will undoubtedly once again be a great time for new kit.