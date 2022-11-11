Apple iPad Air Black Friday deals: where to find the best discounts

See whose got the best deals on the iPad Air this Black Friday

best cheap ipad air deals
(Image credit: Apple)
Jump to category:
Troy Fleming
By Troy Fleming
published

Apple Black Friday deals are showing up slowly, and while the brand isn't known for it's generous discounts it does offer some great savings during the holiday shopping season. Apple's iPad Air in particular, which already comes in at a pretty fair price, gets even cheaper this time of year.

The budget-friendly version of Apple's line of premium tablets, the Apple iPad Air (opens in new tab) is often the go-to for those looking to grab a new tablet cheap. Starting at $449.99, the iPad Air delivers an exceptionally performing tablet packed with some of Apple's most popular features at a much fairer price point.

However, that $450 starting price point still isn't cheap. That's why Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are a saving grace for those looking to grab an iPad Air this holiday season. Plenty of retailers tend to offer decent discounts on this tablet, and if you know where to look you could save up to $200 on one of these things.

So to help you find the best Black Friday Apple iPad Air deals this season, we've put together a list of where you'll want to look as well as a list of some of the best deals right now. Come back often though, as new deals are showing up in the coming weeks and you may be able to save even more!

Apple iPad Air Black Friday Deals: Where to Look

Apple iPad Air Black Friday Deals: Best Deals Today

Editor's Recommendations

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸