Apple iPad Air Black Friday deals: where to find the best discounts

Apple Black Friday deals are showing up slowly, and while the brand isn't known for it's generous discounts it does offer some great savings during the holiday shopping season. Apple's iPad Air in particular, which already comes in at a pretty fair price, gets even cheaper this time of year.
The budget-friendly version of Apple's line of premium tablets, the Apple iPad Air (opens in new tab) is often the go-to for those looking to grab a new tablet cheap. Starting at $449.99, the iPad Air delivers an exceptionally performing tablet packed with some of Apple's most popular features at a much fairer price point.
However, that $450 starting price point still isn't cheap. That's why Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are a saving grace for those looking to grab an iPad Air this holiday season. Plenty of retailers tend to offer decent discounts on this tablet, and if you know where to look you could save up to $200 on one of these things.
So to help you find the best Black Friday Apple iPad Air deals this season, we've put together a list of where you'll want to look as well as a list of some of the best deals right now. Come back often though, as new deals are showing up in the coming weeks and you may be able to save even more!
Apple iPad Air Black Friday Deals: Where to Look
- Apple iPad Air deals starting as low as $449 (opens in new tab) (Amazon)
- Refurbished iPad Air deals for as low as $319.99 (opens in new tab) (Best Buy)
- Special Black Friday iPad Air deals starting at $289.99 (opens in new tab) (Newegg)
- iPad Air options starting at $559 on newer models (opens in new tab) (Walmart)
- New iPad Air models starting at $599 or $49.91/month (opens in new tab) (Apple)
Apple iPad Air Black Friday Deals: Best Deals Today
- iPad Air 10.9" Wi-Fi 64GB (5th Gen):
$599$519 (13% off) (opens in new tab) (Amazon)
- iPad Air 10.9" Wi-Fi 256GB (5th Gen): $749 $679 (9% off) (opens in new tab) (Amazon)
- iPad Air 10.5" Wi-Fi 256GB (Refurb):
$649.99$479.99 (26% off) (opens in new tab) (Best Buy)
