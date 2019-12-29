Apple AirPods plunge to their LOWEST EVER price in the UK

Laptops Direct might seem like a good place to buy laptops but the online retailer has just dropped a last minute price slash on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case that brings them down to their lowest ever price at the retailer.

• Not £125, not even £124.99 but £124.97!

The full details of the Apple AirPods with Charging Case deal can be viewed below:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was £159 | Now £125 | at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct just dropped an incredible deal on the much-wanted Apple AirPods with Charging Case, one that brings them down to their lowest ever price at the retailer - or anywhere else, come to that. Thanks to the deal, the AirPods with Charging case can now be bagged for just £125 - £124.97 to be precise - which is a £34.03 saving on its regular price of £159. View Deal

