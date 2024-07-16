Apple AirPods Max drop to lowest-ever price – save with Amazon's Prime Day deal

I've spent many years covering Amazon Prime Day's best deals. This year it's headphones deals that have most caught my attention, with even Apple products making their way into Amazon's sale – a rare thing! That includes the AirPods Max dropping in price.

If you're looking for a pair of the best headphones and are an Apple ecosystem superuser then the AirPods Max are a no-brainer – except, of course, for the typically massive asking price. Fortunately, this year's sale sees the over-ears drop to their lowest price ever.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $395 at Amazon Apple's only over-ear headphones sound amazing – and any price drop is a rare bonus. This is the lowest price the Max has ever reached, so if you're looking for super-easy Apple connectivity and bonafide active noise-cancelling (ANC) then here's your best quality option.

The appeal of Apple's AirPods Max is multi-faceted: the active noise-cancelling (ANC) is amazing, the sound quality is impressive, and with this new lowest-ever price – which I've verified using price-tracker CamelCamelCamel – there's no better time to buy. Any color option is available with no additional cost too –whether pink, green or blue appeals more to you than silver or 'Space Gray'.

You have to be an Amazon Prime member, of course, but the cover charge is worth it for this level of discount.