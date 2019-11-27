Apple AirPods Black Friday bargain: just £129 at WHSmith online with this Black Friday code!

Apple's AirPods are one of the most-desired products of 2019, and we've seen some great AirPods Black Friday deals. The latest excellent offer is from WHSmith online, and brings them down to just £129, which is about as cheap as we've seen them.

To get them for this price, add them to your basket at their current £139 price, then use the code BLACK19 at checkout, which will take another £10 off. WHSmith offers free delivery on them too, so there's no hidden extra cost.

Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) w/ Charging Case | Was £159 | Now £129 at WHSmith
Apple's true wireless headphones sound great, are comfortable to wear, stay in your ears well, and pair really easily with your Apple devices. This 2nd-gen version supports saying "Hey Siri" to trigger Apple's assistant hands-free. To get it for this price, add it to your basket, then use the code BLACK19 at checkout.View Deal

Don't forget that we're rounding all the best Apple Black Friday deals over the next week – along with everything else worth seeing, of course.

