Apple AirPods Black Friday bargain: just £129 at WHSmith online with this Black Friday code!

Apple's AirPods are one of the most-desired products of 2019, and we've seen some great AirPods Black Friday deals. The latest excellent offer is from WHSmith online, and brings them down to just £129, which is about as cheap as we've seen them.

To get them for this price, add them to your basket at their current £139 price, then use the code BLACK19 at checkout, which will take another £10 off. WHSmith offers free delivery on them too, so there's no hidden extra cost.

Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) w/ Charging Case | Was £159 | Now £129 at WHSmith

Apple's true wireless headphones sound great, are comfortable to wear, stay in your ears well, and pair really easily with your Apple devices. This 2nd-gen version supports saying "Hey Siri" to trigger Apple's assistant hands-free. To get it for this price, add it to your basket, then use the code BLACK19 at checkout.View Deal

