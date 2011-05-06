App week: Google Earth Honeycomb, Playboy on iPad

Every Saturday we round-up the week in mobile applications bringing you news of the biggest new releases across all major platforms and a host of reviews from T3's App Chart. Let's crack on...

APP NEWS:

Read more: Google Pixel Slate review: is this high-end tablet a winner?

Android app news: Google Earth comes to Honeycomb

Google has equipped Honeycomb tablets like the Motorola Xoom with a native Google Earth application. The free download sees an upgrade from the smartphone iteration, allowing you to fly to your favourite location and view 3D photos from 197 million square miles across the world.

iPad app news: Telgraph adds tariff

Readers of the Telegraph's iPad app will now have to pay £1.19 a month or £9.99 a month to access the content. The free ride has ended with the Telegraph now adopting a similar subscription model to The Times. The app features all of the best content from the newspaper as well as videos and galleries.

Android news: 7digital adds downloading skills

Digital Music service, 7digital has launched a major upgrade to its Android app, allowing users to download tunes straight to their devices. Android users will now have access to the company's 13 million strong library on the go.

iPad app news: Playboy in all its glory

According to the master philanderer Hugh Hefner, Playboy will land on the iPad complete and uncensored on 18th May. Hefner posted the revelation on his Twitter page. Playboy for iPad featuring full nudity would be a stark contrast to Steve Jobs' porn-free philosophy so it'll be interesting to see how Hef has gotten around that.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



App of the Day | Wikitude World Browser

Augmented reality app fed by Wikipedia and other sources to give you tons of information on your surroundings

T3 App Chart | Top 10 Android Apps | Wikitude World Browser

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

APP REVIEWS FROM THE T3 APP CHART:

Android app review: Good Reads

Good Reads is like a digital book club, with the whole world invited. You can read reviews from fellow app users, as well as compare prices and buy books from within the application. It's a great way to discover new books if you have friends involved too.

Windows Phone 7 app review: Crackdown 2: Project Sunburst

Windows Phone 7 is getting some pretty decent titles on its Xbox Live portal and Crackdown 2: Project Sunburst is another strong addition to the portfolio. It's a standard tower defense game crossed with a Tamagotchi according to our expert reviewer in that it keeps going even when you're not playing.

iPad app review: ArtRage

They call the iPad a blank canvas for app developers, well ArtRage for iPad is literally just that. "If the iPad is really to become a serious digital sketchbook this should be one the apps to convert artists," says our reviewer.

Link: T3 App Chart