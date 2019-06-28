Apex Legends getting exclusive new content for FREE on Amazon Prime Day

Christmas has come early for fans of brilliant battle royale shooter Apex Legends, as Twitch Prime is handing out top in-game items for the game as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2019 celebrations. To bag the hot free gifts, all gamers need to do is link their Twitch Prime account with their EA account, which takes a matter of minutes, and then sit back and wait for the Prime Day sales to begin on July 15 for the exclusive items to arrive for absolutely nothing.

It's not just Apex Legends that is getting free in-game items, either. Watch the video below to see what is in store:

"This summer, we’re kicking off Prime Day in a big way, with in-game items from Apex Legends and EA SPORTS, and Twitch Prime Crown Cup events in London and Las Vegas," said Ethan Evans, Vice President of Twitch Prime.

"It’s all part of our mission to make Twitch Prime one of the best deals in gaming, with monthly gaming content plus all the other benefits of Prime. We hope our members are going to love all the Prime Day content as much as we do, and we can’t wait to see everyone online for the Twitch Prime Crown Cup tournaments."

Apex Legends is the new hotness in the free-to-play battle royale genre, and is available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The latest amazing Amazon Prime Day 2019 development follows the news that Prime Members can watch a totally free concert headlined by Taylor Swift and supported by SZA, Becky G and Dua Lipa. And get tickets to an intimate gig with Rita Ora at an undisclosed location in London, too.

The Amazon Prime Day 2019 super sale begins on July 15 and runs for 48 hours, with the online retailer confirming that more products than ever before will get discounted, making it the biggest Prime Day ever.

A selection of early bird deals are already available right now, too, including discounts on Amazon Echos, Kindles and Fire tablets, Philips Hue smart bulbs, Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Kindle Unlimited, which are well worth checking out if you've had your eye on any of them.

Don't already have an Amazon Prime account to bag all of these top deals? Then get one free with our super handy guide.