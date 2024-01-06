Another Steam Deck rival could be incoming – with a twist

With the Nintendo Switch showing its age and gamers always looking out for the best performance, even on handhelds, portable gaming PCs are becoming ever more popular. The Steam Deck is the established name in the field, but the likes of the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go are also big names in the market. They could however be about to be joined by another, with a bit of a difference.

MSI is the creator of some of the best gaming laptops on the market, I love how much fun they have with the likes of the MSI Raider GE78HX which is an unadulterated teenage gaming dream full of flashing lights and wonder. Now it looks like they're producing a handheld to show at CES 2024.

The company has been teasing a "whole new breed of dragon" on its Twitter/X page accompanied by a video of a device covered in shadow that looks a lot like a handheld.

A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming.Get a grip and stay tuned.#MSIxCES2024 #RGB #Gaming pic.twitter.com/W9mp2cDo9wJanuary 4, 2024 See more

As usual with MSI, it seems to sport plenty of RGB lights and a slick design, but there's also reason to believe it could be unique under the hood as well. CES 2024 is going to see a wave of laptops powered by the new generation of Intel processors, the Intel Core Ultra series. These processors have supposedly offered a big step up on AI features and battery efficiency, if MSI has opted for this hardware it would distinguish them from the AMD processors of competitors.

As for any other information like price, there's nothing to go on right now but we'll be sure to bring you the latest from CES 2024 itself.