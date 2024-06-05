Android phones just got a major free upgrade – Apple to follow 'within weeks'

Quick Summary Google's Gemini app will be available for Android users in the UK and Europe, bringing AI upgrades to users in those regions. Apple users will benefit via the Google app for iOS within 'coming weeks' too.

It was only last month that Google's annual I/O event took place. This year that was a prominent outlet for discussing the company's artificial intelligence solution: Gemini. And while that AI tool has been available on the best Android phones in some regions, it's not been everywhere.

But Android phones in the UK just got a major free upgrade reveal – thanks to the rollout of the Gemini app here. European users will get the benefit too. As will Apple users – yes, that's not a typo – with the Google app for iOS app to receive an update in the 'coming weeks'.

A Google blog post from Jules Walter – Google's Group Product Manager, Gemini Experiences – details how the AI can upgrade user experiences. "With the Gemini app on your phone, you can type, talk or add an image for all kinds of help", citing the example that "you can take a picture of your flat tire [sic] and ask for instructions on how to change it".

You'll need the Gemini app – which can be downloaded from Google's Store here – and, once installed, you can use it by corner-swiping, saying "Hey Google" to activate the assistant, or even hitting the power button (if your Android phone permits the customisation of this button; on certain devices this will be by default).

Walter goes on to say that doing the above "will enable a new overlay experience that offers easy access to Gemini, as well as contextual help right on your screen". It's all part of the advancement of Android, as the operating system evolves – now with AI integration that'll clearly become a cornerstone of the best phones in the near future.