Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite deal comes ad-free – reserve yours with just £26 down

Amazon Prime Day is underway for 2024 and there are plenty of great offers already available. The best Prime Day deals are unsurprisingly for Amazon's own products, though, including this great Kindle Paperwhite deal – and it's for the ad-free model, too, so no pesky interruptions to your reading!

Pair this purchase with Amazon's Kindle Unlimited promotion – the premium subscription service is completely free for 3 months, saving you just shy of another £30 – and avid readers can pick up an excellent combo in Amazon's sale this year. Make sure you act quick, though, as that deal is only available though to the end of Wednesday 17 July. 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): was £159.99, now £129.99 at Amazon

Fancy £30 off this Kindle? Of course you do! The Paperwhite is great for so many reasons: it's got a built-in light for nighttime reading, it's got battery lifeup to 6 weeks, and it's waterproof too. Ideal for black-and-white poolside reading (or reading anywhere, really)!

While the Kindle Paperwhite has a £30 discount, what I really like about many of Amazon-own products is that Prime subscribers can sign-up for 0% interest and pay in installments. It's the same for this Kindle – which you can secure with just £26 down (followed by a further four £26 payment in the subsequent four months that follow – so you'll be paid up in time for the holidays).

Of all the best Kindle e-readers available, the Paperwhite is the one that's going to suit most people down to the ground. No, it doesn't have a colour display, and its 6.8-inch screen isn't the largest (that's for the pricier Oasis model) – but with a backlight and decent 300ppi sharpness, this black-and-white wonder delivers all the key aspects that you'll need and for a really great price too. 

Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

