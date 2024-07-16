Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite deal comes ad-free – reserve yours with just £26 down

Amazon Prime Day is underway for 2024 and there are plenty of great offers already available. The best Prime Day deals are unsurprisingly for Amazon's own products, though, including this great Kindle Paperwhite deal – and it's for the ad-free model, too, so no pesky interruptions to your reading!

Check out the Kindle Paperwhite deal here

Pair this purchase with Amazon's Kindle Unlimited promotion – the premium subscription service is completely free for 3 months, saving you just shy of another £30 – and avid readers can pick up an excellent combo in Amazon's sale this year. Make sure you act quick, though, as that deal is only available though to the end of Wednesday 17 July.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB): was £159.99, now £129.99 at Amazon Fancy £30 off this Kindle? Of course you do! The Paperwhite is great for so many reasons: it's got a built-in light for nighttime reading, it's got battery lifeup to 6 weeks, and it's waterproof too. Ideal for black-and-white poolside reading (or reading anywhere, really)!

While the Kindle Paperwhite has a £30 discount, what I really like about many of Amazon-own products is that Prime subscribers can sign-up for 0% interest and pay in installments. It's the same for this Kindle – which you can secure with just £26 down (followed by a further four £26 payment in the subsequent four months that follow – so you'll be paid up in time for the holidays).

Of all the best Kindle e-readers available, the Paperwhite is the one that's going to suit most people down to the ground. No, it doesn't have a colour display, and its 6.8-inch screen isn't the largest (that's for the pricier Oasis model) – but with a backlight and decent 300ppi sharpness, this black-and-white wonder delivers all the key aspects that you'll need and for a really great price too.