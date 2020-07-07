Amazon Summer Sale knocks 55% off panoramic Coleman tent: pitch up in style for under £200!

The Amazon Summer Sale is going strong, and the best outdoors deal we've spotted so far is this Coleman Octagon tent with 55% off.

In fact, Amazon is offering lots of price drops on Coleman tents, but this is one of our absolute favourites. The clever octagonal design offers panoramic views of your camping spot; it's full head height throughout, and can be used as one large room for a proper, spacious glamping experience (or separated into two rooms if you need).

At RRP it'll set you back £419.99, but in the Amazon summer sale the price has dropped to just £187.49. That's £232.50 off! Here's your chance to pick up one of the very best tents around for a bargain price.

As well as bringing the views, the six large windows offer enhanced ventilation. This family-sized tent is sturdy and easy to pitch, and the flysheet can be removed to turn the inner into a bug-proof screen room.

Coleman 8-man Octagon tent | Now £189.49 (was £419.99) at Amazon

55% off! There's a HUGE price drop on this family-sized tent from Coleman right now. Set it up as a single, spacious room for the ultimate luxurious camping experience, with panoramic views of your location. Alternatively, use the divider to make two rooms for increased flexibility. View Deal

If that one doesn't look right for you, read on for more quality options. There's no need to rough it – arm yourself with one of these spacious tents (either top-quality, feature-heavy one that's built to last, or a popup one for zero-hassle camping). And if you've already got your tent, there are also hot deals on sleeping bags, camping tables, and some of the best camping lanterns.

Coleman The BlackOut tent (3-man) | Now £73.65 (was £126.49) at Amazon

42% off! This blackout tent promises to keep 99% of daylight out – ideal if your idea of a perfect break doesn't involve being woken 'naturally' by the sun at the crack of dawn, or if you're planning a tip with little ones who you need to get off to bed before sundown. The fabric is also designed to keep the inside of the tent cooler during the day. It's extremely well reviewed, and a great investment with a massive 42% off! View Deal

Coleman Octagon Tents (3-man) | Now £109.17 (was £145.82) at Amazon

25% off! Need something smaller? The three-man version of this tent is also reduced right now. It features the same smart design, with plenty of space and panoramic views across the campsite. There's an integrated groundsheet, and a removable flysheet so you can turn the tent into a bug-proof screen room.View Deal