Amazon Spring Sale deal of the week: save over £400 on this deluxe coffee machine

The 2019 Amazon Spring Sale is drawing to a close and going out as it came in – with a load of mattress deals and some cheap coffee machine deals, including this one.

• De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino was £830 now £420 – save £410

The Spring Sale runs until midnight Monday 15 April so peruse this and other deals while you still can!

De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino | £420 | Was £830 | Save 49%

A bean to cup machine for those who love their drinks milky – which, statistically speaking, is most UK dwellers – the Eletta Cappuccino mixes espresso and milk in your chosen proportions to make cappuccinos, lattes and more at the touch of a button. It's also fairly easy to clean (as bean to cup coffee machines go) with automatic rinse and descale programmes.View Deal

Delonghi Eletta Cappuccino: key features

The machine can be used with either coffee beans or ground coffee and applies a café-standard 15 bars of pressure. A memory function lets you store your favourite combinations of milk and coffee, then get the perfect coffee for you every time.

Long Coffee/Americano button: an extra brewing cycle gives more intense aroma and flavour. The milk steamer has automatic cappuccino and caffe latte functions, to 'build a creamy milk texture'.

It's easy to use, with one-touch selection of cappuccino, caffe latte, latte macchiato, espresso macchiato and flat white coffee. The long-life grinder has 13 adjustable settings to suit your preference: grind finer for a stronger taste.

To be perfectly honest, we have never used this particular machine, but De'Longhi coffee makers are generally solid, this has a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon and it is, above all, £410 off the RRP. Who can resist a caffeinated bargain such as that?