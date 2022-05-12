Amazon Prime Video just renewed its secret best show outside of The Boys

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Video has renewed the sci-fi comedy-drama Upload for a third season only two months after season two premiered on the streaming platform.

Season Three will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. No release date was given. Since season two debuted in March 2022, it has remained within the top 10 rankings on Prime and also briefly landed in Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals list, according to Amazon.

From Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels, best known for The Office (US) and Parks and Recreation, Upload is set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers, and automated grocery stores are part of everyday life. It follows Nathan (Robbie Amell) as Nathan, a human who "uploads" himself into a virtual afterlife after dying prematurely.

Upload holds a very respectable 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes , so clearly it's been a hit with critics and viewers alike.

"Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” said Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders. "The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers."

Daniels added: "I'm thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds."

This will likely be reassuring news for Daniels who recently saw his workplace comedy show, Space Force, with Steve Carell cancelled by Netflix after only two seasons. With Amazon seemingly handing out more renewals at the minute, could we see an influx of creators headed to the streaming platform over Netflix?

Upload stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards. Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday and Andrea Rosenas. The first two seasons are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.

Additionally, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix Disney Plus and all streaming services look set for a big shake-up under new proposals put forward by the British government.