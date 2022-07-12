Best Prime Day Vacuum Cleaner deals 2022: discounts on Shark, Dyson and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale is officially here! Taking place over the next two days (12th-13th July), Prime members can find exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of leading brands and popular products.

While we waited for the official sales launch, Amazon treated both Prime and non-Prime members early with their early deals release on the 21st June. The early deals gave us a good idea of what to expect in this year’s Prime Day sale and we saw many price drops on home and kitchen items, including vacuum cleaners.

Shop all Vacuum Cleaner deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Browse the Prime Day sale 2022 (opens in new tab)

Homeware and kitchenware are two of the most popular departments during the big sales seasons. In our Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals (opens in new tab), we noticed many deals running on air fryers, kettles, multi-cookers, blenders and cleaning products. Vacuum cleaners are often heavily discounted in the sales and Prime Day is no exception.

Vacuum cleaners can lean towards the more expensive side, depending on the brand and specifications that you’re looking for. But during Prime Day, you can find some of the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) at the lowest prices, so if you’re in need of an upgrade or replacement, the Prime Day sale is the best place to look.

To help you find the best deals in the Prime Day 2022 sale, we’ve rounded up the latest vacuum cleaner discounts you can find this year, including models from Dyson, Shark, Henry and more. If you want to check out the full Prime Day sale, click the link above to start shopping.

Prime Day Vacuum Cleaner deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ201UK: was £349.99, now £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 35% off the Shark IZ201UK Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in this Prime Day deal. This cordless vacuum uses DuoClean floorheads and Anti Hair Wrap technology to deliver a deep clean across multiple floor types and reach even the hard-to-get-to areas.

(opens in new tab) Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner HZ500UK: was £249.99, now £178 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £71.99 on the Shark HZ500UK Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. This corded stick vacuum uses the Shark DuoClean floorhead to deeply and professional clean all floor types. Comes with Multi-Surface and Crevice tools.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner: was £449.99, now £381 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £68.99 (15%) on the Dyson Cyclone V10 in this Prime Day deal. This vacuum cleaner has 3 cleaning modes and uses patented Dyson technology to create a cleaner and more hygienic home.

(opens in new tab) Henry HVR 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum: was £139.99, now £98.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 29% off the iconic Henry HVR Bagged Cylinder Vacuum, this Prime Day. This bagged vacuum has a huge capacity to effectively clean carpets, hardwood floors, stairs, cars and furniture.

(opens in new tab) Bosch Athlet Series 8 ProPower 36V Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £349.99, now £249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100 on the Bosch Athlet Series 8 ProPower 36V Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. Powered by Bosch lithium-ion 36V battery technology, this vacuum has impressive suction power, smart sensor controls and an 80 minute run time.

(opens in new tab) Tower T513002 VL50 Pro 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £129.99, now £98.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 24% off the Tower Pro 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum with Cyclonic Suction. The powerful motorised floor head sucks up dust and dirt from all floor types, and easily cleans up pet hair.

(opens in new tab) Morphy Richards Supervac 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £153.99, now £108.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2-in-1 Supervac Vacuum Cleaner from Morphy Richards has a powerful 24V battery and easily converts from upright into handheld for flexibility and versatility. It has up to 40 minutes run time and a collapsible handle for easy storage.

(opens in new tab) BISSELL Featherweight 2-in-1 Vacuum: was £49.99, now £39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This cheap vacuum cleaner Prime Day deal sees the Bissel 2-in-1 Vacuum drop to just £39. It quickly converts from upright to handheld and is incredibly lightweight and easy to manoeuver.

(opens in new tab) Neato Robotics D8: was £375.47, now £279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 26% off the Neato Robotics D8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner this Prime Day. The D-shaped design allows the Neato to reach into difficult spaces and it uses LaserSmart technology to navigate your home.

What to expect from Prime Day Vacuum Cleaner deals 2022

(Image credit: Amazon)

Following the success of vacuum cleaner sales last year, we’d put good money on more makers and models being included in this year’s sale. When the early deals were released on the 21st June 2022, we could already see discounts of up to 40% off on leading vacuum cleaner brands so now that the sale is here, we're seeing even bigger price cuts. Here’s what to expect from vacuum cleaner deals this year.

One of the bestselling products from the 2021 Prime Day sale was a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner so we predict many deals on cordless options this year. Cordless vacuum cleaners are incredibly handy as they have a great amount of power and you don’t have to worry about getting tangled up in wires. Dyson, Shark, Miele and other vacuum cleaner brands all have cordless devices so keep your eye out for discounts on these this year.

However, if you want to save more money on vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab), it could be worth looking for a corded vacuum cleaner. If you’re not too fussed about dealing with a cord, corded vacuum cleaners are bound to have extra discounts as they’re not as in demand as the cordless versions. This can definitely see you save extra cash on a new model so it’s worth considering if you’re on a tight budget. Robot vacuums have become increasingly popular over the years. Let’s be honest, vacuuming isn’t the most fun task so having the machine do it for you is definitely a win-win. The best robot vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) are already on sale this Prime Day and you can find deals on models from iRobot, Eufy and Ecovacs.

Since we’ve mentioned brands, let’s look into what manufacturers will have the biggest price drops. As we said previously, Shark was a big seller last year and we’ve seen many offers on corded, cordless and handheld Shark vacuums in the early deals. Not one to miss out, Dyson will most likely be involved too, and other brands we can already see discounted in the Prime Day sale include Henry, Vax, Miele and Ecovacs.

If your current vacuum cleaner is going strong but could do with some improvements, the Prime Day sale is a great opportunity to shop discounted parts, attachments and vacuum bags. Some of the most discounted and bestselling products on Amazon are cleaning essentials like window cleaner, bin bags and batteries, so we imagine there will be lots of cheap prices on vacuum products like bags and filters. Finally, if you want a new vacuum but your budget doesn’t stretch too far, check out the Amazon Warehouse (opens in new tab) for deals on pre-owned and refurbished vacuum cleaners.

When is Amazon Prime Day?