Amazon Prime Day 2022 Home & Kitchen deals: what to expect this year

Last week, Amazon announced that Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) will be taking place on 12th - 13th July 2022. With under three weeks to go until the 2-day sales event, Amazon has already released its early deals to get shoppers excited for the day and to help them bag some extra bargains.

Alongside big tech products like TVs, laptops and tablets, home and kitchen is always a popular department at Amazon and in the Prime Day sale. From big and small kitchen appliances to home cleaning products, we anticipate big price drops on popular brands and devices this year.

Home and kitchen deals were some of the bestsellers in the Prime Day 2021 sale. Air fryers, vacuum cleaners and multi cookers sold out quickly and vacuums from Shark, pod coffee machines from Nespresso and sparkling water machines from Sodastream were given the biggest price drops.

Following the success of last year’s home and kitchen deals, we imagine there will be even more discounts this year. To help you find the best prices, here’s our predictions for home and kitchen deals in the Prime Day 2022 sale, including buying advice and early deals.

What to expect from Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals 2022

At T3, we’ve been reporting on Prime Day for years and we’ve gotten pretty good at predicting the best deals on the day. The early deals are also giving us a strong indication that the Prime Day sale will be stocked full of home and kitchen appliances from big name brands.

The first prediction we have is on air fryers and multi cookers. The best air fryers (opens in new tab) already have a place in most kitchens due to their versatility, healthier cooking style and range of functions. For those who have yet to get an air fryer or for those who need an upgrade on their current one, we expect to see big discounts on air fryers this year. Multi and slow cookers have also become increasingly popular with some having up to 15 cooking programmes and functions. We expect 3-in-1 or 5-in-1 models to do well this year but we could see some surprise price drops on big multi cookers with 11-in-1 and 15-in-1 cooking abilities.

Another prediction for the kitchen is kettles and toasters. Kettles and toasters are must-haves in all kitchens and we hope to see some great offerings from the Prime Day sale. They’re not the most exciting things to buy but we’d like to see some stylish deals from Tower and Smeg to add some colour and flair into your kitchen. Other kitchen appliances we hope to see are blenders, juicers and coffee machines. Health and fitness starts in the kitchen and since Prime Day starts in July, we expect high demand for health machines like blenders and juicers. Pod coffee machines did well last year so we’d like to see more pod coffee machines on offer and bundle deals on capsules.

For home, vacuum cleaners always do well in the Prime Day sale, with a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner being the bigger seller last year. We can already see some Shark discounts, and we’d like to see some more on Dyson and Henry. In all Prime Day sales, there are tons of cheap offers on dishwasher tablets, cleaning sprays and washing up liquid so if you’re looking to stock up on essentials, Prime Day is the best place to look. In terms of specific brands, we’d like to see offers from Tower, Ninja, Philips, Breville, Kenwood, Shark, Sodastream and Nespresso.

As a Prime member, you can find tons of food and grocery specials. Right now, Prime members can shop at Morrisons and Co-op and get same day grocery deliveries (opens in new tab) delivered by Amazon. Prime members can also get free Deliveroo Plus for a year (opens in new tab) when you claim the discount and spend £25 or more on Deliveroo restaurants and takeaways.

Early Prime Day Home & Kitchen deals

The Prime Day early deals released earlier this week and there are already some great offers on home and kitchen appliances, including air fryers, kettles, vacuums and more. If you’re not a Prime member and want to shop the Prime Day sale, you can sign up for a Prime account (opens in new tab) today and get access to all Prime benefits, including a 30 day free trial.

(opens in new tab) Tower T17025 Vortx Compact Air Fryer: was £44.99, now £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 27% off the Tower Vortx Compact Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation in this early Prime Day deal. It has a 1.5L capacity that fries, roasts, grills and bakes a variety of foods with little to no oil required. The rapid air circulation creates crispier foods and cooks food faster than traditional methods.

(opens in new tab) Breville Blender & Smoothie Maker: was £29.99, now £18 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Breville Blender & Smoothie Maker is a petite and portable device that makes delicious smoothies, juices and protein shakes with the touch of a button. It has a powerful 300 watt motor that can tackle big chunks and frozen food, and comes with two bottles and lids.

(opens in new tab) Tower Cavaletto Jug Kettle: was £39.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a new kettle, the Tower Cavaletto Jug Kettle has a 1.7L capacity that makes up to 8 drinks with a single boil. It has a 360-degree swivel base and is a stylish addition to any kitchen with its blue and rose gold colour and accents.

(opens in new tab) Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ201UK: was £349.99, now £219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 37% off the Shark IZ201UK Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. Shark vacuum cleaners were extremely popular in 2021 and this deal is one of many that we’ve seen from the early deals this year. This vacuum is cordless and uses DuoClean floorheads and Anti Hair Wrap technology to deliver a deep clean that works across multiple floor types.

(opens in new tab) Henry HVR 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum: was £139.99, now £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The classic Henry hoover is 29% off in this early Prime Day deal. This bagged cylinder vacuum has a huge capacity and effectively cleans carpets, hard floor, stairs, cars and more. It’s reliable, built to last and has the fun face that Henry’s known for.

How to find the best Home & Kitchen deals this Prime Day

Regardless of what you’re looking for for your home and kitchen, there are some helpful tips and tricks that can help you find the best deals in this year’s Prime Day sale. By following these tips, you’ll be able to find the cheapest offerings and take even more money off during the sale.

Check lightning deals

Amazon’s Lightning deals (opens in new tab) are promotions offered on an item for a short period of time. Many home and kitchen appliances are often included in the lightning deals and have some of the lowest prices for a limited time. We can already see some early home and kitchen lightning deals but we expect to see more on the official Prime Day date. Lightning deals also tend to be some of the cheapest offers you can find so they’re definitely worth taking advantage of whenever you find them.

Use price checking tools

One of the biggest mistakes people make on Prime Day (opens in new tab) is getting pulled in by discounts. Some product manufacturers will advertise massive percentage discounts on their products during sales but they can be based on a recently inflated price or RRP, or can be fake! To avoid getting distracted by discounts, you can check how much a product is at other retailers and how much it’s ever been sold for with price tracking tools. For Amazon, we recommend using camelcamelcamel.com (opens in new tab).

Take advantage of Amazon coupons

Finally, a Prime member benefit (opens in new tab) to use in the Prime Day sale is Amazon coupons. Amazon coupons and vouchers (opens in new tab) are a way to get additional savings on products, mainly everyday home essentials like pet food, cleaning products, toilet roll and more. New vouchers are added every day which you can collect and use at the checkout for extra money off your order.

