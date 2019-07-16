Amazon Prime Day: the best Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis and All-new Kindle Oasis deals

Whether you are a paper book fan or prefer to read on an electronic device, Amazon Prime Day has some great deals for you either way. Not only there are loads of lighting deal books on offer, you can also get a Kindle for a crazy cheap price.
The Amazon Kindle needs no introduction and right now the premium one – Kindle Paperwhite – is at its lowest price ever. Kindle made e-readers as popular as they are today and are a constant source of amusement for people who already won them. With different books being on offer for 99p each month, it would be foolish not to get an Amazon Kindle (maybe even Kindles?) for this price.
All Kindles come with built-in front light a standard and can be held in one hand easily. The text is sharp and contrasty enough to be read in all light conditions, let it be under the blasting sun of the Côte d'Azur or your home after the lights have gone out.
Take and share notes effortlessly and skim through text with ease with Page Flip. Look up unknown words using Kindle's Smart Lookup feature, share your library with family, read more challenging books, enhance your vocabulary and translate passages instantly. And that's not all the features all Kindles have to offer.
All-new Kindle
The All-new Kindle has a built-in front light, finally, something we have been missing all so gravely from the previous versions. No need for the night lights to disturb your partner anymore when you are trying to finish that one last chapter at 1am.
With its 167 ppi glare-free display, the Amazon Kindle was designed for distraction free reading in mind. Look up definitions, make notes and highlight passages, all without having to reach for pen and paper or your phone. You can listen to audiobooks or read newspapers on the Kindle too.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite comes with a high resolution 6" display and it's also waterproof. Take it to the beach and read to your heart content without having to worry about damaging it.
It now also comes with double the storage as standard (8 GB) but there is a 32 GB version as well for all audiobook lovers out there. Take your whole library with you wherever you go.
Amazon Kindle Oasis (9th generation)
The Amazon Kindle Oasis comes in two colours (either Gold or Graphite) and with a 300 ppi, 7-inch screen, the biggest of all the Kindles. It is waterproof and it is as light as paper. Bye-bye arm strain! Thanks to its ergonomic design and dedicated page-turning buttons, it can be used one-handed without an issue. Some other amazing features of the amazon Oasis:
- Adjustable warm light
- Auto-adjusting light sensors
- Auto-rotating page orientation
- 8 GB WiFi, 32 GB WiFi or 32 GB WiFi and free 3G versions
Read our Amazon Kindle Oasis review here.
All-new Amazon Kindle Oasis
Although it won't be released for Amazon Prime Day, the All-new Amazon Kindle Oasis will be available soon.
It has an updated flush-front paperwhite display and uses the latest E ink technology making reading even easier than before. Adjust the screen from white to warm amber, also schedule changes to best match your reading habits.
The All-new Kindle Oasis will be released on July 24, 2019.
