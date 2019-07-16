Amazon Prime Day: the best Amazon Fire tablet deals

One thing we can always count on during Amazon Prime Day is big savings on Amazon Fire tablets. And guess what? This year is no different either. You can head over to Amazon and see the savings for yourself now.

Amazon Tablets are available in a variety of sizes and colours and let's face it, who doesn't want to own a Canary Yellow tablet?

All Fire tablets are also available in child-friendly versions too. These come in a kid-proof case, and also deliver parental controls, a 2-year guarantee and 1 year of Fire for Kids Unlimited subscription.

Including all screen sizes and the kids versions too, you can choose from 44 (!) different Amazon Fire Tablet combinations so no one can possibly say there isn't one that fits their needs perfectly.

The Amazon Fire Tablets can be controlled using your voice, thanks to the Alexa voice assistant. Ask Alexa to play music and videos, open apps check the weather and much more.

(Image credit: Amazon)

All-new Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

The All-new Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is Amazon's best-selling tablet for a good reason. It comes with either 16 GB or 32 GB of storage and has a built-in Alexa feature.

The 7-inch screen has a decent 171 ppi resolution and tablet runs for up to 7 hours with one charge. Needless to say, it's also the cheapest in the range and thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it's even cheaper now. Like, super cheap.

Choose from Black, Twilight Blue, Plum or Sage colours.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet comes – not surprisingly – with a 189 ppi HD screen and a quad-core processor which makes it perform 50% faster than the Fire 7. The battery supports up to 10 hours of mixed use so you can go all day without needing to charge the tablet.

The Fire 8 HD tablet's storage can be expanded to 400 GB, not to mention the unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content. The Fire HD 8 also supports Dolby Atmos audio.

Choose from Black, Marine Blue, Punch Red or Canary Yellow colours.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

If you are one of those people who likes enjoying their content in the best possible way even on the go, then the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is for you. This tablet was designed for entertainment and comes with a 1080p Full HD screen and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Fire HD 10 has the fastest CPU under it's bonnet too as well as 2 GB of RAM for smooth video playback and seamless multitasking.

Choose from Black, Marine Blue or Punch Red colours.

(Image credit: Amazon)

All-new Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

Don't want to share your brand new 10-inch Fire HD 10 with your child in fear of it being dropped from the table or the screen being smeared by little greasy fingers? No problem.

The All-new Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet has been engineered to withstand the abuse but even if it breaks within 2 years, return it and Amazon will replace it as part of their 2-year worry-free guarantee.

(Image credit: amazon)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

Want to treat your little rascal for something more substantial? Get them the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet. As all kids edition Fire tablets, it comes with a kid-proof case and a year of Fire for Kids Unlimited subscription.

The 32 GB internal storage is plenty to store all the educational apps your child might use too.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet

Big display for the big kids! The large 10-inch Full HD screen, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and the dual band WiFi antennae is perfect for streaming high-quality content or play games online.

