Smart home devices you need to buy this Prime Day 2022

Last week, the Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) date was officially announced to be happening on Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July 2022. Not only are we three weeks away from the big event, but early Prime Day deals will be on sale from Tuesday 21st June, giving shoppers more time to treat themselves to some huge bargains.

As regular Prime Day reporters, we’ve already covered what to expect from TV (opens in new tab), laptop (opens in new tab) and tablet (opens in new tab) Prime Day deals and now we’re shifting to a department that we think will do even better this year than previous years: Smart Home.

Almost every household in the world is now a smart home, from speakers to smart displays, security cameras to thermostats. Smart home devices are in high demand and are go-to ways to keep families and friends connected, and organise your household from afar.

Amazon has its very own range of smart home products, including speakers, doorbells and security cameras. With Prime Day around the corner, we’re expecting smart home to be one of the bestselling categories this year, with discounted products from a wide range of brands including Amazon, Google and Apple.

To help you shop the Prime Day 2022 sale, here are our predictions for smart home sales this year, including top brands, early deals and buying advice.

What to expect from Prime Day Smart Home deals 2022

Smart home devices are some of the most popular sellers on Amazon so we expect to see lots of smart speakers, displays, cameras and much more at the top of the Prime Day sale this year. In the lead-up to Prime Day, Amazon ran its Smart Home Week a few weeks ago which had up to 40% off popular products and brands. Following this themed week, we predict Prime Day will have even more smart home offers and bigger price cuts - possibly up to 60-70%?

Let’s get into the specifics with our first smart home prediction. Smart speakers and displays are sure to be at the top of the sale and we can already see offers of up to 40% off on Echo Dot speakers. We expect to see the Echo & Alexa range of products (opens in new tab) in the Prime Day sale, specifically the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot 3rd and 4th generations.

Our next prediction is on smart security products, including cameras and doorbells. While most smart security brands have devices for both inside and outside the house, we think that both will be discounted with potentially the indoor cameras having the bigger price drops. We hope to see video doorbells discounted too from big-name brands like Ring and Nest doorbells.

In the Prime Day sale, we think there will be lots of deals on smart devices for the inside of the home, with a strong focus on products designed to keep your energy bills down. We hope to see smart lighting and smart thermostats with big discounts this year and lots of starter kits to help you install them quickly and easily.

Early Prime Day Smart Home deals

Before you start shopping the Prime Day sale, remember to sign up for a Prime account (opens in new tab). For just £7.99 a month or £79 a year, you get access to all Prime benefits including free unlimited delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime Reading and more, including early access to the Prime Day sale.

Below, we’re rounded up the best early deals to shop today and we’ll be updating our Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) hub with all Amazon deals in the lead-up to Prime Day and on the day.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th generation): was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 40% off the Echo Dot (4th generation) in this early Prime Day deal. This popular speaker comes with Alexa for easy voice control and customisation. It has an impressive audio power which plays music, reads out news alerts, calls friends and much more. Available in charcoal, twilight blue and glacier white.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Play White & Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bar: was £119.99, now £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The popular Philips Hue has some great discounts in the run-up to Prime Day, including this 25% off the Ambiance Smart Light Bar. The light bar can access up to 16 million different colours so you can set the tone and mood of each room. It can also be synced with your TV to make movie watching more dramatic and immersive. Philips Hue Bridge sold separately.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Tapo Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera: was £39.99, now £25.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The TP-Link Tapo Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera is an indoor CCTV camera that delivers 360-degree rotational views and is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. This petite smart security camera has two-way audio so you can speak to your family while you’re away and motion detection alerts you to any movements.

(opens in new tab) Echo Flex: was £24.99, now £9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Flex is 60% off in the lead-up to Prime Day. This smart plug allows you to control your smart devices while you’re away, from turning off your lights to locking your doors. It can also be used as an intercom system to talk to who’s in your house and is a handy way to save power and set schedules throughout your home.

(opens in new tab) tado° Wired Smart Thermostat: was £179.99, now £133.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

To keep your energy bills to a minimum, the tado° wired smart thermostat starter kit gives you full control over your heating with the tado° app. You can set up smart schedules, heat your rooms ready for when you get home and reduce your energy consumption overall with its notifications, reminders and other smart features.

What smart home brands can I find in the Prime Day sale?

So, what brands should you expect to see? As Prime Day is an Amazon event, Amazon smart home products will definitely have some of the biggest price cuts this year. If you’re an Alexa fan, look out for deals on Amazon products, including Echo, Fire and Flex. Amazon also owns Blink (smart security cameras) and Ring (video doorbells) so make sure to check out offers from these. As Amazon has so many products under their belt, we hope to see some bundle deals where you can buy Amazon smart cameras and doorbells together at a discounted price.

Next, we think Google will have great price cuts so if you’re a Google Assistant user, you should hopefully be able to find some cheap prices on Google Nest speakers, cameras, thermostats and doorbells. Other brands we expect to see in the Prime Day sale are Philips Hue (smart lighting), tado (smart thermostats and air conditioning), eufy (smart cameras and robot vacuums), Hive (smart heating, security, sensors and more) and TP-Link (smart cameras, plugs and WiFi).

All of these brands have made the lists for best smart speakers (opens in new tab), the best smart security cameras (opens in new tab) and the best smart video doorbells (opens in new tab) so you’re definitely getting a product that’s high quality and at an affordable price.

Why should I buy a smart home device this Prime Day?

Having a smart home keeps you connected, up-to-date with everything that’s going on in and outside your household and is a great way to save money. With the cost of living crisis affecting our monthly bills, a smart home device like the best smart thermostats (opens in new tab) and the best smart plugs (opens in new tab) can keep your energy bills down and minimise the amount of power you’re using and money you’re spending. Smart home products are essentially there to make your life easier!

Depending on what smart home device you choose, they can start from as little as £10 or go all the way up to £300. The higher end or higher tech products will be more expensive but the Prime Day sale is expected to have huge price cuts on smart devices. So if you’re hoping to save some money on your house bills, it’s a good idea to invest in a smart home product at a low price from the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Announced on Thursday 16th June, Amazon Prime Day will be taking place on Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July 2022 (opens in new tab). This 48-hour sales event is set to be busy with stock selling out fast due to their incredibly low prices so make sure you sign up for Prime for early access to the Prime Day sale.

In terms of timings, the UK sales are predicted to start at 12.01am on the morning of Tuesday and finish at 11.59pm on Wednesday. In the US, sales are likely to start at 12.01am PST (3.01am EST) on Tuesday 12th and finish at 11.59pm PST Wednesday 13th (2:59 am EST Thursday).