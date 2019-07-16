Amazon Prime Day: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 HALF PRICE deal is going, going…

Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, with thousands of deals available – and more appearing online every minute. If you're looking for a solid SIM-free smartphone deal, look no further than 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The productivity-focused handset, which is the predecessor to the current flagship Galaxy Note 9 (that's also discounted as part of the Prime Day sales), still packs some very respectable specs, including a 6.3-inch curved Quad HD AMOLED display, 64GB of built-in storage, a dual-camera capable of 2x optical zoom and Live Focus images with artificial bokeh-style blur behind the subject. The 6GB of RAM should keep everything ticking along nicely, and there's also water and dust resistance – so it should survive a few accidental splashes.

Today is your last chance to buy… but don't worry, there's always Black Friday…

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | SIM-free | Was £783.99 , Now £389

This deal is something special. Until now, the lowest price for this SIM-free handset on Amazon was £639 on Black Friday last year, which highlights how unbelievable this deal really is. for Prime Day, Amazon has slashed 50% off the RRP, which means you can get your hands on this impressive smartphone for a budget price.

Deals ends 23:59 July 16, 2019View Deal

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59. That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now