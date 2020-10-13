Amazon Prime Day running shoe deal: Over £60 off Under Armour HOVR Sonic 3 running shoes

Grab a pair of these top-rated running shoes for just £45 with this amazing Amazon Prime Day deal

It's Amazon Prime Day, which means deals a-plenty - but you'll need to get your skates on if you want to snap-up these cut-price, top-rated trainers!

Under Armour's HOVR Sonic 3 running shoes have over £60 of their usual price right now - making them a sportswear steal at just £44.09. That tiny price buys you a whole lot of running shoe technology - including UA's 'zero gravity' HOVR foam sole, designed to absorb impact (a feature shared by the Phantom 2, one of our best running shoes picks).

A neutral fit makes these shoes a great option for most runners - and, with a 4.6 out of 5 star-rating , fellow Amazon users agree. Meanwhile the black, white and jet grey colourway make them a stylish addition to your workout wardrobe.

Under Armour Men's HOVR Sonic 3 Running Shoe | On sale at £59.90 | Were £104.95 |Saving you £45 at Amazon

Incorporating UA's unique HOVR technology, these men's training shoes offer a light "zero gravity" feeling that helps absorb impact. they also come with removable, anti-microbial Ortholite sockliners. Comfortable and breathable, they deliver on Under Armour's mission statement: to make athletes better.


View Deal

