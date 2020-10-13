Amazon Prime Day beaten: Currys Philips Hue deal bags Starter Kit for just £66.99!

Each week of the year T3 tracks the best Philips Hue deals on the market, which is why we know that this rival Prime Day deal over at Currys is so unmissable.
And it's unmissable as it cuts more than half price off the Philips Hue Starter Kit's cost – that's the superb smart lighting package that delivers a pair of colour-changing Philips Hue bulbs as well as the Hue Bridge (needed to control them).
For the uninitiated, Philips Hue is the world's premier smart lighting system, and right here you can get the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Starter Kit (that's for screw fittings) and the B22 Starter Kit (that's for bayonet fittings), for just £66.99.
The full details of the deal can be viewed below:
Philips Hue Starter Kit with Bridge | Was: £135.99 | Now: £69
A better than half price saving of £69 means that the price of the Philips Hue Starter Kit with Bridge has crashed at Currys down to only £66.99. That's the price of the kit in both bayonet and screw fittings, too, meaning no matter what fittings your home had, there's a compatible deal for you. Free delivery is also included.
Bayonet fitting B22 deal can be viewed here
Screw fitting E27 deal can be viewed hereView Deal
In our official Philips Hue review we said that Hue is the "most comprehensive smart light range out there, covering bulbs, lamps, and strip lighting to suit almost every need", before praising its "easy setup and configuration". The only thing we lamented was the platform's premium price. Well, now with this incredible deal, even that is rendered well and truly moot. The best smart lighting deal of the year has arrived. Don't miss out.
