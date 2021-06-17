Amazon Prime Day mattress deals: what to expect

This year's big day(s) are almost upon us – but will 2021's best Prime Day deals include some big mattress bargains? I spend more time than the average person monitoring mattress prices, so this article is dedicated to sharing what I expect to see over Prime Day (21 and 22 June), and what you should know before you buy.

Not all big mattress brands have an Amazon range. The two that do, that I'd recommend taking notice of, are Simba and Emma – the maker of T3's best mattress and best memory foam mattress respectively. If you're happy to move away from the trendy brands, another range to look out for is Silentnight, which sells a number of mattresses through Amazon, at very competitive price points. We've reviewed a few Silentnight mattresses and been very impressed.

If you want to buy from a brand that doesn't sell through Amazon, head to our best cheap mattress deals page, where you'll find the biggest discounts across a range of mattresses (bookmark it too – I'll be updating it with the best APD mattress offers on the 21 and 22 June).

Simba Prime Day deal predictions

The Amazon Simba mattress range includes some of the core range you'll see at Simba direct – namely the Simba Hybrid Pro (our #1 best mattress right now, and a T3 Award Winner 2021) and Simba Hybrid Original. It also includes quite a few models you won't see on Simba's own site – the Simba Hybrid Essential (a simplified version of that core range) as well as a selection of three memory foam only Simba Comfort mattresses, at a much lower price point.

Amazon, unsurprisingly, tends to discount these Amazon-only models more heavily than the core range, and any Simba discounts on those latter models will typically be matched on the brand's own site (or vice versa), in which case I'd recommend buying direct rather than going via Amazon.

I'll be keeping an eye on the Simba Comfort range, and the Hybrid Essential, over Amazon Prime Day this year. In 2020, the latter dropped to almost half price (49% off) – fingers crossed we see something similar this year.



Emma Prime Day Deal predictions

Emma's mattresses are already cheaper than most other big, trendy names, and I think they represent great value for money even at RRP. The Emma Amazon range includes the Emma Original, the two Emma Hybrids, but also a mysterious Emma Essential. You won't find that final model on the Emma website – it's an Amazon-only offering from what I can tell. It's a simpler, and cheaper, version of the Original, with just two layers of foam. That's the one I'd be keeping an eye on this Prime Day.

There might be a price drop on the core range too – in 2020, Amazon knocked 33% off the Emma Original. If you're going for one of the other models, I'd typically recommend buying direct from Emma rather than via Amazon, provided the price is matched there – which does tend to be the case.

You should also know that there are Emma mattress discount codes and deals crop up pretty regularly throughout the year, and Prime Day doesn't always mark the biggest discounts on that core range. 35% would be a discount taking notice of, and 40% or more and you should definitely snap it up.



Silentnight Prime Day mattress deal predictions

Silentnight sells a nice wide selection of mattresses through Amazon: the Eco range, Geltex range, memory range, and rolled range. That encompasses springs, hybrids and memory foam models. Are Silentnight mattresses any good? Well, at T3 we haven't reviewed all of them, but our Silentnight Studio Eco review and Silentnight Studio Original review are both very positive. You might have to sacrifice things like removable covers and side handles on these mattresses, and you won't get the 'trial period' you'd find when buying direct from newer brands, but the price point might make all that worthwhile. I'd certainly be more than happy to buy one as a spare room mattress.

I'm pretty confident we'll see some decent Silentnight discounts over Amazon Prime Day. In the 2020 event, there was up to 42% off the Silentnight Eco Comfort 1400, and others dropped over 50%.

You can find Silentnight offers fairly regularly at Amazon, and discounts of 40% off or more aren't unheard of. I'll be checking price history and only sharing the deals that are actually worth buying, so check back here on the day itself, or keep an eye out for spotlight deals from T3.