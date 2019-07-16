Amazon Prime Day: a huge £150 off this Shark NV801UK Powered Lift-Away vacuum cleaner today only

Suction is vital if you’re going to get any kind of satisfaction from a new vacuum cleaner. Which is precisely why this Amazon Prime Day deal on the Shark NV801UK Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner is such a cracker. People rave about the capabilities of the Shark range, and this 750-watt white and charcoal model is no exception.

• Shark NV801UK Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. £179.99, was £329.00, save £149.01.

It isn't a Dyson cordless vacuum of course, but it's a high-powered number that also benefits from being adaptable. In fact, the Shark is perfect if you have more than just flat surfaces to get clean. It’s been designed to double up as a handheld vacuum, which means that the Shark works a treat on stair carpets, as well as when it’s time to clean the crud from the interior of your car for example.

Shark NV801UK Powered Lift-Away £179.99 | Was £329 | Save £149.01 at Amazon

We’re sold on that huge £149.01 discount for the Shark but, similarly, we’re also mad keen on its capabilities. The suction power from this beauty is the reason why people love the Shark and we’re not about to disagree. At the same time though, we’re really impressed with its versatile design. The ability to turn it into a handheld vacuum adds a real edge to its appeal and the way it can snake in and out of furniture obstacles is a joy to behold.View Deal

A minor downside to the appeal of this Shark is its fairly small capacity dust container, but considering the price tag that’s a reasonable trade-off. Similarly, while the cleaner is made predominantly from plastic it seems very well put together and the design has clearly been well thought through despite it’s slightly stingy capacity.



• Shark NV801UK Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. £179.99, was £329.00, save £149.01.



• Best vacuum cleaner 2019

Prime essentials

More sales!