Amazon Prime Day bargain: the award-winning Lifestraw Water Filter for backpacking is now less than $10!

If there’s one bit out outdoors gear every hiker, backpacker, survivalist and wild camper on the planet should put on their Amazon Prime Day 2019 wishlist, it’s the Lifestraw Personal Water Filter. This is THE outdoors gadget to own, as it could literally save your life on the trail.
Are we being overly dramatic here? Nope. The Lifestraw Personal Water Filter makes water safe to drink – even if you’re sipping from a stream or puddle. It does this via a microfiltration membrane that removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria, including E. Coli and salmonella.
PRIME DAY PRICING FOR THE LIFESTRAW PERSONAL
This hiking and backpacking essential also removes pesky microplastics and lasts for up to 4,000 liters (1,000 gallons) of water. So if you’re drinking 2-3 litres of water a day on the trail, it will see you through super-long backpacking trips.
And right now you can buy the Lifestraw Personal Water Filter for only $9.89 in an Amazon Prime deal – which is a 43% saving on its regular price of $17.47 for a single pack. You'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get the Lifestraw at this price, or sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a Prime member.
The Lifestraw is a must-pack item for any trips you take off the beaten track, especially when you want to get your pack load light and not have to lug big canteens of water with you.
In short, it’s one of the greatest inventions ever for backpackers, hikers, campers and survivalists, and at this super-low price it’d be rude not to stock up on a few. This limited time offer deal ends at 23:59 on 16 July.
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter | Now $9.89 (single pack) | Was $17.47
Essentially this is a reusable straw that purifies dirty water, enabling you to drink safely from streams and puddles when backpacking, hiking or in a survival situation. It lasts for 4,000 litres of water and weighs only 57g (2 ounces). One to keep in your backpack.View Deal
