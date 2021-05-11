Amazon Prime Day just came early as Fire HD 10 tablet gets BIG discount

T3 knows a thing or two about the best tablets, which is why we know that the Amazon Fire HD 10 is Amazon's flagship slate. And now, thanks to a deal that feels like it is Amazon Prime Day already, that 10-inch tablet is available for much less than usual.

What's even better about this deal is that the discount is available on both the 32GB and 64GB variants of the Fire HD 10, and also across each of its colourways, too. The Fire HD 10 32GB is the number one best selling tablet on Amazon right now, so you can see just how popular and in-demand it is.

Indeed, T3 has dubbed the Amazon Fire HD 10 as the "best premium cheap tablet", so the fact that it is now available for even less than normal is definitely something to pay attention to if you're currently in the market for a new slate.

Star Deal Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB tablet | Was: £149.99 | Now: £94.99 | Saving: £55

To bag the Fire HD 10 at its cheapest price right now you want to opt for the 32GB storage version. This is now available for just £94.99 thanks to a 37% discount, rather than its regular price of £149.99. Each of the four colourways is available at this new low price, too, and free next-day delivery is included in the deal as well.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB tablet | Was: £179.99 | Now: £124.99 | Saving: £55

Amazon's flagship tablet gets a very welcome 31% price cut in this Amazon Prime Day-level discount, a fact that sees its price fall from £179.99 to just £124.99. You can bag the tablet at that price in a range of colours, too, including black, plum, twilight blue and white. This is the variant of the laptop with 64GB of storage, rather than 32GB. Free delivering is included in the deal.View Deal

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a 10-inch tablet, but Amazon also has smaller form factor tablets, too. The Amazon Fire HD 8 delivers a HD 8-inch screen, while the smallest model, the Amazon Fire 7, delivers very one-hand friendly 7-inch screen.

To see today's best deals on the Amazon Fire 7 and Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets be sure to check out the pricing charts below.