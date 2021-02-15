Amazon Prime Day just came early as Echo Dot smart speaker price slashed

The all-new 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot currently resides in T3's best smart speakers buying guide, and that is why our heads were turned when we saw that right now Amazon has cut the price on it as if it were Amazon Prime Day already.

The 4th gen Dot features Amazon's brand new design, which sees the speaker evolve from a rounded puck shape to more of flat-bottomed ball, which allows for a far superior speaker arrangement and, as a result, better audio quality.

The deal reduces the Amazon Echo Dot by 30 per cent, which is most welcome, and it can be bagged in one of three colourways, including Glacier White, Charcoal and Twilight Blue. The new Dot is also Climate Pledge Friendly, too, which means it has a sustainability certification from the Carbon Trust.

The full details of the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal All-new Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen | Was: £49.99 | Now: £34.99 | Saving: £15 (30%)

This Amazon Prime Day level deal cuts a straight £15 off the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen, which is the very latest version of the world's most popular smart speaker. You get a choice of colourways, too, and delivery is free as well.View Deal

Amazon also has the very latest Amazon Echo Dot with Clock discounted, too, with 25 per cent cut off its cost. This product delivers everything the Echo Dot does, but also includes and LED display, which can display the time, temperature, weather and more. It's a great little extra that makes the Echo Dot with Clock the ideal bedside clock-radio with smart features.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | Was: £59.99 | Now: £44.99 | Saving: £15 (25%)

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is reduced here by 25 per cent, which sees its price plunge from £59.99 to £44.99 – a straight £15 saving. It is available in Glacier White and Twilight Blue colourways, too, and delivery is completely free.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day isn't until July this year, which makes these Echo Dot discounts ideal for those who are looking to upgrade their smart home setup now, as it lets you bag the smart speakers for Prime Day prices five months sooner.