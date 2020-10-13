Amazon Prime Day: grab a Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure bundle before they're all gone

The Nintendo Switch has been a difficult console to get hold of this year, and the popular Ring Fit Adventure has been just as elusive, so the face that both of these are back in stock and can be purchased as a bundle is great news!

Act fast to get hold of the pair in Amazon's Prime Day flash sale at a 12% discount. It's not the biggest price drop we've seen, but considering just getting your hands on the console and peripheral has been nigh on impossible over the past few months, the price drop is the icing on the cake of availability.

Check out the deal below so you don't miss out:

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/ Neon Blue) + Ring Fit Adventure | Was: £348.99 | Now: £314.99

Nintendo's hybrid handheld console is finally back in stock, along with Ring Fit Adventure and its peripherals, that will have you keeping fit at home without even realising it. Available in the classic Neon Red/ Neon Blue colourway, you can always swap out the JoyCons for a pair in a different colour to customise the console later on down the line. View Deal

Amazon also has inventory of the software with the accompanying Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories available to buy separately for £69.99, along with a solo Nintendo Switch console, although it's not discounted.

The fact that it's in stock to buy again is the biggest draw however, so if you're not after a fun way to stay fit and are more concerned with gaming on the go, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch from £294.99.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales