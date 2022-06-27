Prime Day 2022 Gaming deals: what brands & deals to expect in the sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The official Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) is only two weeks away and with the early deals released last week, all we’ve been talking about is the upcoming 2-day sales event. From the early Prime Day deals, we’ve been seeing big discounts on a range of products, including laptops, headphones, kettles, lawnmowers and air fryers.

At T3, we’ve been reporting on Prime Day for years and we’re dedicated to finding the best deals and discounts for our readers. We’ve been putting together our predictions for the Prime Day 2022 sale and we’re expecting to see lots of offers on gaming products, including consoles, headsets and video games.

Gaming is incredibly popular in the big sales seasons and offers range from big gaming products like laptops and desktops to smaller accessories like mice and storage cards. Whether you’re an Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo fan, the Prime Day sale is sure to be stocked full of gaming offers to treat yourself to this year.

Last year, the Prime Day 2021 sale had many discounts on video games like Returnal and Assassin’s Creed, Razer headsets and Xbox Game Pass. We’d like to see a range of PC, Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation deals this year, and this is where this handy guide comes in.

To help you find the best deals, here are our predictions for gaming deals in the Prime Day 2022 sale, including early deals to shop now and details on Prime Gaming.

What to expect from Prime Day Gaming deals 2022

The early deals were released early last week and we’ve already started to see plenty of deals on a range of top gaming brands and products. We hope to see some discounts on models on the best gaming headsets (opens in new tab), the best gaming keyboards (opens in new tab) and the best gaming chairs (opens in new tab), so make sure to check out these guides before shopping the Prime Day sale.

Our first gaming prediction is on gaming set-ups. If you’re a hardcore gamer and tend to play games for long periods of time, it’s important that you’re set-up is both comfortable and professional. From the Prime Day sale, we expect to see big discounts on gaming chairs, keyboards, controllers, headsets and mice from popular brands like SecretLab, BraZen and Razer.

When it comes to restocks on popular gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X, we predict that Amazon could have Xbox Series X and S stock that will drop over the Prime Day sale. As these consoles are in such high demand, we wouldn’t expect to see huge price drops on them but percentage discounts of around 5-20% off. We’re already seeing deals on the Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite so we’d like to see more money taken off during the 48 hours event. We also predict that we’ll be seeing gaming bundle deals where you can buy headsets and keyboards together, as well as consoles and games deals.

Finally, our last prediction is on video games. For Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PCs, we expect to see loads of price drops and bundles at record low prices this year. In the early deals, you can currently get up to 80% off Electronic Arts video games (opens in new tab), including deals on FIFA, The Sims, Battlefield and many more.

Early Prime Day Gaming deals

Before we get into the early deals, it’s worth mentioning one of the popular Prime member benefits for gamers: Prime Gaming (opens in new tab). Prime Gaming is a subscription included within your Prime membership that offers instant access to exclusive content to your favourite games, new PC games to play every month and you can get a free Twitch channel subscription every month.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch: was £299.99, now £248 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 17% off the Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue console in this early Prime Day deal. One of the most popular consoles to come out of lockdown, this console has a great battery life and is easy to take with you anywhere for portable on-the-go gaming. At Amazon, you can also find bundle deals on the Nintendo Switch and popular games, including Animal Crossing and Mario Kart Deluxe.

(opens in new tab) BraZen Serpent 2.1 Bluetooth Surround Sound Gaming Chair: was £229.95, now £127.45 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For comfort, style and a powerful audio experience, the BraZen Serpent Gaming Chair uses 2.1 wireless Bluetooth and a hardwired audio system for powerful HD audio. The speaker, subwoofer and control panel within the chair is compatible with audio output devices including Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation consoles.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Cross-Platform Wired Gaming Headset: was £79.99, now £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 44% off the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset at Amazon. Razer is an incredibly reliable and trusted gaming brand, and this cross-platform wired headset is a great addition to any gaming set-up with its powerful audio and comfortable ear cushions. It also comes with a retractable microphone so you can communicate with other gamers seamlessly and flexibly.

(opens in new tab) Bactlit Gaming Keyboard: was £30.99, now £15.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bactlit Gaming Keyboard offers rainbow lighting while you game and type. Whether you’re a gamer or not, it’s a fun keyboard to add to your computer set-up and supports Windows 7, 8 and Vista, as well as other smart and Android devices.

(opens in new tab) FIFA 22 Standard Edition: was £54.99, now £9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The FIFA 22 Standard Edition for PC Code - Origin is a massive 82% off in the early Prime Day deals. For football fans, FIFA 22 lets you play and train with 100s of football legends, including David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele.

When is Amazon Prime Day?