Best Prime Day Dyson deals 2022: top discounts from the sale

The annual Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale is officially here, and we’re excited to dive into the best deals and discounts exclusive to Prime members. The 2-day sales event is promising huge discounts across a wide range of products and brands, including Dyson.

Dyson is an incredibly popular brand that’s often included in big sales seasons, like Black Friday, Boxing Day and most importantly, Amazon Prime Day! With its extensive product portfolio, we expect to see huge deals and discounts on Dyson products this year.

From cleaning products to hair styling tools, Dyson designs and manufactures household appliances, like vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, heaters, lamps, hair straighteners and more. We expect to see tons of Dyson deals in the Prime Day sale this year, with a big focus on some of the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner: was £449.99, now £381 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £68.99 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 in this Prime Day deal. This vacuum cleaner has 3 cleaning modes and uses patented Dyson technology to create a cleaner and purer home environment.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Pure Cool Fan & Purifier: was £592.90, now £504.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Dyson Pure Cool Fan & Purifier has been given a 15% price cut this Prime Day. It aerates the home, keeping each room fresh and clean, and removes allergens and bacteria from the air.

What to expect from Prime Day Dyson deals 2022

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson is best known for its vacuum cleaners, and has completely reinvented the way their vacuums collect dirt and dust with its innovative cyclone technology and motors. There are many different Dyson vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) options available including cordless, handheld, upright and robot vacuums, and we hope to see many of these involved in the sale. A Shark cordless vacuum cleaner was one of the bestsellers in the 2021 Prime Day sale, so we expect to see a Dyson equivalent this year, like the V8, V11 or V15 models.

Most recently, Dyson has become most well known for its hair care products, specifically the Dyson Airwrap. We’ve already covered Prime Day Dyson Airwrap deals (opens in new tab) in which we anticipate there to be little discounts on the main product but a few deals on Airwrap attachments. If you want some Dyson hair tools for bargain prices this year, we’d recommend looking for deals on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and the Dyson Corrale Hair Straighteners.

Another thing to look out for this year are Dyson air purifiers and fans. The UK has been hit by multiple heatwaves this summer and as Prime Day happens in July, we expect to see price cuts on fans and purifiers to keep your house cool and ventilated. Finally, Amazon will most probably have deals on Dyson attachments and replacement parts. This Prime Day, you’ll most likely find discounted parts for your vacuum cleaner or fan system, including new and refurbished attachments. If you want to save some extra money, the Amazon Warehouse (opens in new tab) can help you save up to 50% off on used, pre-owned, refurbished and open-box products, including Dyson.

