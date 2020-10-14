Amazon Prime Day Gopro deal: Save £67 on GoPro Hero 9 with extension pole

We're now into the second consecutive day of Amazon Prime Day deals and, if anything, the discounts are getting bigger across basically everything, from tech to fashion to toys. To get into the spirit, GoPro's Hero 9 Black and extension pole are discounted to £389.99, a great way to kickstart your action photography passion.

GoPro have a well-earned reputation for making incredibly high quality and rugged cameras that can withstand anything, from a 50-foot wave to torrential rain to being dropped from a plane. The Hero 9 Black is the latest and greatest in this tradition, offering 5K video and a new front-facing screen.

If you're looking to get adventurous, there really is nothing better than the GoPro Hero 9, which can shoot stunning 23.6MP images, livestream in 1080p, 8x slowmo, and a lot more besides. Whatever you want to do, and wherever you take it, the Hero 9 will absolutely be able to keep up.

On top of all that wizardly, GoPro has also introduced a new feature called Hindsight, which captures 30 seconds of footage from the moment before you press record, meaning you'll never miss a shot again. It's the little things.

No matter where life takes you, GoPro's Hero 9 will be along for the ride.

