Amazon Prime Day deals: get the best ever price on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7

If you’re looking for an amazing Prime Day deal on a laptop then we’ve discovered this absolutely cracking discount on a couple of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7. These Intel-powered PCs offer a proper computer experience, with fully-featured Windows 10 included. The savings depend on the model, but two in particular stand out. It's one of our best Prime Day deals of 2021.

The cheapest model is the Surface Pro 7 with Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Today’s deal means that you can get £200 off the normal price, taking it down to just £599. That’s an ideal back-to-school laptop for younger students or those heading off to university later this year.

As good as that deal is, we think it’s well worth spending an extra £50 to get the Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. That’s a big power boost with loads of extra RAM for a minimal extra cost. This model is now just £649 with a saving of £250 and there’s plenty of power here for most tasks, although don’t expect big gaming performance here.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deals

We've broken out the two best value deals for you below. If you want the top spec Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD then it's also available with a decent discount, taking it down to £1,661.25. Don't forget, these deals don't include Microsoft's keyboard case, so you'll need to get something, unless you want to use it as a tablet only.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th Gen Dual Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD | Was £799 | Now £599 | Save £200

This Surface is absolutely idea for basic computing. If you're writing, spending time having fun in spreadsheets or generally in need of an emailing and web browsing machine this is absolutely perfect. Limited storage and RAM limit it a bit, but a great light use machine.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | Was £899 | Now £649 | Save £250

If you need a bit more power than the Surface above, then this machine is ideal for slightly more demanding work. The extra RAM makes it useful for light video work, photography or more demanding home and office tasks. View Deal

