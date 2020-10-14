Amazon Prime Day Christmas gift deal: Save £55 on Amazon Kindle Fire 8 Kids Edition

The first day of Amazon Prime Day deals is over and we're now entering the second, which arguably has deeper discounts than the first. To celebrate the sales bonanza, Amazon has knocked £55 off its Kindle Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet.

As the name implies, the Kindle Fire HD 8 is aimed squarely at one market: kids. Well, actually parents as they have the money, but the intended user is kids and Amazon has made some good feature choices for the little ones, like adding a big, rubber case that can't be removed and a two-year free replacement service.

There's three colours options for the "Kid-proof case": blue, pink, and purple. Each of them looks quite stylish and fun, with the tablet nestled inside the casing for extra safety. Amazon is offering a free year of its Kids+ service, offering access to apps, books, games, and multimedia.

Parental controls are at the forefront of the Kids Edition, with the ability to set specific screen time allowances, control app and website visits, and more using the Parent Dashboard from a smartphone. It's super simple.

There's 32GB internal storage and a microSD slot that can hold up to 1TB extra for basically infinite music, videos, and other content.

Amazon has thought deeply about the needs of parents when creating this tablet, adding a thick, rubber protective case and loads of kid-focused content and parental tools. As winter arrives with darker evenings, curl up with the Fire HD 8.View Deal

When it comes to kid-focused tablets, Amazon is head and shoulders above its competition and with good reason: the Fire HD 8 is dependable and robust, with a fantastic selection of content.

