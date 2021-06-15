Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet gets epic early Amazon Prime Day price cut

There's a reason why T3 states that the Amazon Fire HD 10 is the "best premium cheap tablet", with Amazon's large-screen slate securely lodged in our best tablets buying guide.

That's because it is a quality all-round tablet that delivers a "large, high-resolution screen", "solid build quality" and "strong battery" that combine to create "a long-lasting companion" piece of tech.

Well, now that highly praised tablet is even cheaper than normal, with an early Amazon Prime Day 2021 deal cutting a very welcome £55 off its price.

What's neat about this early Amazon Prime Day deal, too, is that the discount is on each of the tablet's four colourways, which include Black, White, Plum and Twilight Blue, as well as both storage variants, meaning both the 32GB and 64GB versions can be picked up right now with the saving applied.

The full details of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet discounts can be viewed below:

Star Deal Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (32GB) | Was: £149.99 | Now: £94.99 | Saving: £55

The 32GB variant of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is available right now for just £94.99 thanks to a fat £55 price cut at Amazon. This tablet's generous display is perfect for streaming movies and browsing the internet, as well as conducing online shopping and playing games.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (64GB) | Was: £179.99 | Now: £124.99 | Saving: £55

For those who feel they will need a little bit more storage space, then the 64GB version of the Fire HD 10 is worth looking at. You get the same great slate experience but now have more internal memory for storing media and documents. Remember, though, both versions of the tablet come with a microSD card slot, with up to 512GB cards supported.View Deal

In T3's mind this is a great early Amazon Prime Day deal, as it discounts Amazon's 10-inch tablet down to nearly Amazon Fire HD 8 money (retailing right now for £89.99). For people looking for a casual use tablet for not much money at all it is a great shout.

One thing to consider with this deal, though, is that Amazon has an All-new Fire HD 10 tablet also on the market. This version of the tablet comes with more RAM but, really, aside from that it is very similar to the previous generation (it's just a bit thinner and the screen is a bit brighter). It delivers the same screen size, though, for example, and the same support in terms of apps and Alexa integration.

Truth be told, for most people the far cheaper Fire HD 10 deal above is the better buy, as the experience delivered is basically the same.

If you do want to check out the new Fire HD 10 tablet, though, then you can do so below:

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet | £149.99

The all-new version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet comes with a few small upgrades, including more RAM, a 10 per cent brighter screen and thinner form factor. It's currently available starting at £149.99 for the 32GB version in four colourways, including Black, Denim, Lavender and Olive.View Deal

Like the idea of a new Amazon tablet but would prefer a slate with a smaller screen? Then be sure to check out today's best prices on the Amazon Fire 7 and Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets, which offer 7 and 8-inch screen size tablet's respectively.