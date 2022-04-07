Amazon Echo Dot hits cheapest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 the best smart speaker on the market today, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) has just plunged to its lowest ever price.

As a result, the Amazon Echo Dot is now just £24.99 at Amazon in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Charcoal colourways.

View Amazon Echo Dot deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) is Amazon's number one best selling product, delivering a stylish smart home speaker and hub in a compact form factor.

With the Echo Dot a user can play music, control smart home products via voice command, make calls to friends and family, listen to audiobooks, catch-up on the news and weather and much more, besides.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): was £49.99, now £24.99 (opens in new tab)

If you've been looking to upgrade your home with a smart speaker or hub then, right now, you can pick up the superb Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) for £24.99, the lowest price it has ever retailed for. The Dot can be bagged in each of its three colourways at this price, too, and free delivery.

In our Amazon Echo Show (4th Gen) review we said it was the "best sounding" and "most capable design yet". We then gave the speaker a score of 4/5 and concluded it was a great smart home upgrade.

And that's why we find this deal so easy to recommend, it delivers that great product for its lowest ever price, with the lowest ever price cconfirmed by neutral price tracking service camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which shows the £24.99 price as the lowest the product has ever retailed for.

Like the idea of a smart home speaker upgrade but would prefer something a little bigger? Then check out today's best prices on the Amazon Echo Studio below, which in our Amazon Echo Studio review we said is "the best sounding Echo by far".