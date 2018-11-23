Amazon Black Friday deal: £30 off the all-new Kindle Paperwhite is a stellar bargain

Amazon has knocked £30 off the Kindle Paperwhite for its Black Friday sales. The discount is particularly generous given that the fourth-generation eReader only hit UK shelves on November 7, 2018.

The £30 Black Friday saving is available across every version of the Kindle Paperwhite – from the entry-level Wi-Fi only 8GB model (now £89.99, was £119.99), up to the maxed-out Wi-Fi + 4G 32GB model (now £189.99, was £219.99).

The latest Paperwhite boasts a thinner and lighter design than its predecessor, measuring 8.18mm thick and weighing 182g, while also Audible support, so you can switch seamlessly between reading and listening to the audiobook.

Paperwhite's six-inch, 300 pixels-per-inch display includes five LEDs and an adjustable front light for a uniform, glare-free display in any setting.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is also waterproof, designed to withstand getting splashed at the beach or dropped in the bathtub, or pool. It’s IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in up to two metres of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite comes with twice the storage as the previous generation, and is now available in 8GB and 32GB models.

Given that Amazon launched the Paperwhite a few weeks ago, we're unlikely to see another discount like this to the eReader for a while.