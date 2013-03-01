Amazon Android tablet app comes to the UK

Amazon's Android tablet app has finally been made available in the UK and can be downloaded on any device running Ice Cream Sandwich or later

Previously only available in the USA, Amazon has now released the latest tablet version of its Android app for UK devices.

The app is free, and available to download from Google Play today, but there are a few caveats to which type of device can run the app. You'll need to be using a tablet running Android 4.0.3 ICS or later, and have a resolution of between 600 x 1,024 and 1,600 x 2,560 pixels.

If those criteria are checked, then you're good to go. The app will let you browse the almost limitless Amazon selection, as well as read and write reviews and share products with mates.

The new app comes with some performance updates as well, fixing a couple of niggles in the US version. So if you're reading this in the States then it's worth picking up the new upgrade as well.

Via: TheNext Web