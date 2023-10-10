WD_Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card gets its first huge deal for 1TB and 512GB

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Although PlayStation 5 owners have a wealth of SSD cards to choose from when upgrading their console storage, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S require officially-licensed expansion cards from Seagate and Western Digital. And that has resulted in pricey solutions in the last few years.

However, thanks to an amazing Prime Big Deal Days offer, you can now bump your Xbox console storage by up to an extra 1TB for a lot less – whether you are in the US or UK.

That's because the recently released WD_Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S has a great discount, for both the 512GB and 1TB versions.

The 1TB card is just $124.99 in the States, £129.99 in the UK. While the 512GB model drops to £79.99 on Amazon.co.uk.

WD_Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card 1TB (US): was $149.99 , now $124.99 at Amazon

You only need to plug the WD_Black C50 card into the back of your Xbox Series X or S to increase the storage greatly. It runs as fast as the internal storage that comes with the console.

WD_Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card 1TB (UK): was £149.99 , now £129.99 at Amazon

You can use the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card on either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. It's perhaps even more useful on the smaller machine, as that only comes with 512GB itself. It adds space for more than double the amount of games, therefore.

WD_Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card 512GB (UK): was £89.99 , now £79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to save the pennies and don't need quite as much extra storage, this offer on the 512GB version could be right up your street.

To get the above deals, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member as it is an exclusive deal. You also need to make sure you purchase before the end of play on Tuesday 11 October 2023.

There is a 30-day trial offer on Amazon Prime for new members. You don't have to pay anything for the first month and can even cancel at any time, so you can technically snag the Prime Big Deal Days offers without continuing your subscription.

If you're looking for even more storage and don't mind spending a (fair) bit extra, there's a non-Prime Day 2 deal on the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card in the UK right now.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S 2TB (UK): was £462.83 , now £268.15 at Amazon

Seagate's Storage Expansion Card works exactly the same as the WD_Black version. However, it goes up to 2TB in size, so has even more space for your games.

Remember, while Xbox One games can be played from external storage on an Xbox Series X/S, you cannot play the full, next-gen versions unless they are stored on the internal drive or an authorised Expansion Card like the ones above.