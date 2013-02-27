Adobe releases Photoshop for smartphones

Photoshop Touch now optimised for use on smaller devices

Adobe has released a new version of Photoshop Touch that is optimised for smartphones.

Photoshop Touch for phones offers users many of the same features of the desktop version including the ability to manipulate images using layers, selection tools, filters, as well as tonal and colour adjustments.

It also lets users apply effects and add graphical text. The app also comes with 2GB of free cloud storage according to Adobe.

Photoshop Touch has been available for tablet users for some time, but this is the first time the software has been optimised for smartphone users.

