Adidas teams up with popular dating app to combat gymtimidation

Trying to overcome gymtimidation isn’t easy, but that could all change as Adidas Training and Bumble have joined forces to try and tackle the issue together. Bumble and Bumble For Friends users will now be able to add an Adidas "gym buddy" interest badge to their profile, altering fellow members that they're on the lookout for a workout buddy.

The hope is that this will encourage people to reach out and arrange to head to the gym together, after Adidas’ research found that 1 in 3 people avoid the gym completely due to feeling intimidated – often referred to today as 'gymtimidation'. Reasons behind this included not feeling confident in knowing how the equipment worked, fear of being judged and not knowing how to push to the next level. But 7 in 10 people said that having a gym partner would help to overcome this issue.

(Image credit: Adidas)

"Gymtimidation can put many people off training and this means they miss out on all the mental and physical benefits that come with a regular exercise routine," says Chartered Sport and Exercise Phycologist, Dr Josephine Perry. "Research tells us this kind of social support improves our enjoyment of exercise and when we enjoy something we simply do more of it."

The partnership lands alongside Adidas' new Training Strength Collection, with star products including the new Dropset 2 Strength Shoes, TLRD Impact Bra and the Optime Power Leggings. All of which are now available to shop on the Adidas website.