Get the Acer Swift 1 for under £300 in this cheap laptop deal at Amazon

Over the past few months, the cost of living has made monthly bills more expensive and replacing old equipment and tech much harder. At T3, we’re always on the hunt for deals across a wide range of products, like TVs, kitchen appliances and laptops, to help you find the best prices.

One of the best laptop deals we’ve found today is on the Acer Swift 1. This budget laptop has been given a generous £100 price cut, taking it from £399.99 to £299.99 in the Amazon Spring sale.

The Acer Swift 1 has been highly rated by the T3 team, making the list for the best laptops under £500 and best student laptops . It has a sturdy, sleek and slim design, long lasting battery life, a decent quality screen and even comes with a fingerprint security sensor.

In our Acer Swift 1 review , we commented that “anyone looking for a basic, lightweight laptop on a budget should consider the Acer Swift 1. Not only does it look like a more premium device than it actually is, but it also offers a few different features you wouldn’t expect at this price.”

As we’re all pinching pennies and avoiding unnecessary purchases, this laptop is a great option if you’re in need of a replacement and considering how cheap it is, you get a lot for your money. The Acer Swift 1 is already an affordable model but this discount takes it to under £300 – it’s rare to find a better price than this on a 14-inch laptop.

Acer Swift 1 SF114-33 14-inch Laptop: was £399.99, now £299.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for something lightweight and portable that won’t break the bank, the Acer Swift 1 is definitely something to consider. It’s slim, light and modern with a 14-inch LCD display, plenty of ports and impressive battery life. While it could do better in terms of screen brightness and performance, it’s a top laptop for basic computing needs like typing, browsing and streaming. Available in pink, silver and gold.

In the Amazon and Currys spring sales, we’ve been seeing lots of top laptop deals, specifically on brands like ASUS, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and Acer. While we definitely recommend the Acer Swift 1 for tighter budgets, you can also find the more advanced Acer Swift 3 at a discounted price at Amazon.

The Acer Swift 3 is the next one up from the Acer Swift 1 and is regarded as one of the best mid-range laptops on the market (see our best laptop guide for more). In our Acer Swift 3 review , we were big fans of the screen, design and typing experience. While the Acer Swift 3 is slightly more expensive than the Acer Swift 1, we found it to be a competitive model that will last for a number of years.