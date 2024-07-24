A Pilates teacher shares five beginner exercises to strengthen your deep core muscles

It’s no secret that Pilates is one of the best types of training out there for strengthening your core, but, despite it being low-impact, not all of the exercises are exactly easy (yep, we’re looking at you plank and scissor-kicks). This five-move workout from Pilates By Bryony is ideal for beginners as not only does it require no equipment, apart from an exercise mat, but you'll be able to work your way through it in less than 30 minutes.

An impressive-looking set of abs is often the goal when it comes to our midsection, but this workout takes things one step further targeting our deeper core muscles – the ones that support the trunk of our body and help us remain stable and balanced. Pilates is renowned for this, as well as improving posture, enhancing mobility and flexibility. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning found that those who practiced Pilates for one hour, twice a week over a 12-week period saw improvements in abdominal endurance, hamstring flexibility and upper body strength.

A post shared by Bryony - Pilates By Bryony (@bryonydeery) A photo posted by on

Ready to reap the benefits yourself? Here's Bryony's five-move core workout. We suggest doing each exercise for 8-10 reps and resting as and when you need to and completing three rounds in total

1. Half rollback

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benefits: Flexion in the upper back helps to increase mobility and healthy movement in the spine. They also target the rectus abdominis (external ab muscles) and the transverse abdominis (internal ab muscles).

How to:

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet planted into the floor, with your spine long and your shoulders relaxed

Inhale and lengthen your arms out in front of you

tilt the pelvis under and roll the spine backward, halfway down toward the floor

As you exhale, tilt your pelvis under and roll the spine backward, halfway down toward the floor or to where is comfortable for you

Inhale and return to the starting position lifting through the crown of the head

2. Toe taps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benefits: Toe taps are great for targeting your deep abdominal muscles and lower abs, as well as stabilising the lower back and pelvis.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to:

Lay on your back with your hands by your sides and feet on the floor

Lift your knees to a 90 degree angle

Inhale and pull in your abdominal muscles

As you exhale, slowly lower one foot to tap the floor

As you inhale, bring the foot back to your tabletop position and repeat on the other side

3. Deadbugs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benefits: A favourite on the gym floor, as well as Pilates studios, deadbugs work your ab muscles, deep core muscles, obliques and improve pelvic stability.

How to:

Lay on your back with your hands by your sides and feet on the floor

Inhale and lift one leg to a 90 degree angle, and then the other, and lift your arms above your head

On the exhale, simultaneously extend on leg and the opposite arm slowly away from your body, until they are fully lengthened

Inhale, and simultaneously bring them both back to the starting position and repeat on the other side

4. Single-leg stretch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benefits: As well as strengthening the abdominal muscles and stabilising the spine, the single-leg stretch also stabilises the spine, encourages hip mobility and stretches the hamstrings.

How to:

Lay on the floor then inhale and lift your head, neck and shoulder blades off the floor

Exhale and bring one knee into your chest (one hand below the knee and the other across the ankle) your other leg should be lifted slightly off the floor

Simultaneously switch sides, so extend the leg that’s close to your chest and bring the other leg in towards you

5. Crunches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Benefits: Engage the abdominals and pelvic floor muscles, while the flexion in the upper back helps to improve mobility in the spine.

How to:

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor – your spine and pelvis should be in neutral alignment

Place your hands behind your head to support your neck

Inhale, then, as you exhale, lift your head, neck and shoulder blades off the mat, whilst making sure your elbows stay out wide to the sides

Use your upper-back muscles to stabilise your body and engage your abdominal muscles

Inhale as you lower

Fancy some more Pilates-inspired workouts? Why not give this full-body Pilates workout a go next – it's brilliant for improving posture and will take you no longer than 30 minutes. If it's more core workouts you're after, then here's another beginner workout, but this one's only three exercises.