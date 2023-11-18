9 watches under £500 you should buy in the early Black Friday sales

There's still around a week to go until the Black Friday sales are officially due to start, but that hasn't stopped a whole host of retailers from slashing their prices. We've seen some massive brands offering some huge discounts across a wide range of product categories.

For us watch lovers, that means big deals on some truly fantastic timepieces. I've already rounded up the best early Black Friday watch deals, but what if you're operating on a slightly more modest budget?

Well, you're in luck, dear reader. As a watch nerd and a general bargain hunter, I have sifted through reams of deals and price cuts to bring you nine of the very best for less than £500. There's something for everyone here, so lets dive in.

Tissot PRX 35mm: was £335 , now £268 at Jura Watches

Save £67 on this gorgeous mint green 35mm Tissot PRX. This is one of the most popular watches in recent years and it really isn't hard to see why. Snagging one for a chunk under £300 is madness, too.

Seiko Prospex Alpinist: was £610 , now £320 at Goldsmiths

Save £290 on the iconic Seiko Alpinist at Goldsmiths. There's a reason why this watch is so popular, fusing field watch DNA with hardcore specs – 200m water resistance, anyone? – this is a top pick for around £300.

Seiko Speedtimer Black Series: was £640 , now £490 at Goldsmiths

Save £150 on this stunning Seiko chronograph at Goldsmiths. This limited edition watch features a svelte 39mm case, and is solar powered, making it easy to keep things ticking over.

Tissot Chemin des Tourelles: was £750 , now £492 at Beaverbrooks

Save over £250 on the Tissot Chemin des Tourelles at Beaverbrooks. This elegant watch is a perfect everyday wear, straddling the line between dressy and casual. Plus, with a Powermatic 80 movement inside, it's ready to handle anything.

Seiko 5 Sports Camo: was £310 , now £149 at Goldsmiths

Save £161 on this iconic Seiko 5 Sports model at Goldsmiths. Complete with a Camo dial, this legendary timepiece is set to stand out wherever you wear it. Plus, at just £149, it makes for a great addition to any collection.

Tissot Seastar 1000: was £410 , now £328.01 at Jura Watches

Save over £80 on the fantastic Tissot Seastar 1000 at Jura Watches. This watch has 300m of water resistance and comes in a svelte 36mm case size, making it perfect for all wrist sizes.

Casio G-Shock GW-M5610-1ER: was £99.99 , now £79.99 at Argos

Save £20 on one of my favourite watches right now at Argos. They say that every watch collection should have a G-Shock. Well, if you want a G-Shock this is the one to buy. One of the most complete timepieces on the market.