9 best women’s jewellery sales for Cyber Monday, from Swarovski to Thomas Sabo

View the Beaver Brooks Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sale
View the Ernest Jones Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sale
View the Thomas Sabo Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sale
View the Liberty London Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sale
View the Swarovski Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sale
View the Mint Velvet Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sale
View the Harvey Nichols Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sale
View the H Samuel Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sale
The Cyber Monday deals are flowing fast, following on from a huge Black Friday weekend, and now is a great time to check out the women’s jewellery sales taking place this Cyber Monday. There are some big brands brimming with sparkling offers on a range of women’s rings, necklaces, earrings and charm bracelets. Plus so much more.
We’d recommend buying from a trusted retailer with a history of selling quality women’s jewellery, and who have an open policy regarding the price history of the women’s rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and other jewellery Cyber Monday deals they are running.
This should be easy to see at a glance on the listing page for any item, as most (but not all) retailers now show a before and after discount price. Most major jewelry brands are taking part in the Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sales, with brands including Thomas Sabo, Swarovski, Beaver Brooks, Liberty London Earnest Jones and many others.
Here are some of our favourite buys from the current crop of Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sales…
Symbolic Evil Eye Ring |
Was £79 | Now £63 at Swarovski
This rose gold plated ring is part of the bohemian line at Swarovski, and actually reminds us a lot of ChloBo and Thomas Sabo lines. The evil eye motif is said to be an ancient protective talisman, and here its brought to life with clear and blue pave. So striking in real life.View Deal
Earrings Royalty Star & Moon |
Was £198 | Now £168.30 at Thomas Sabo
These 18K yellow gold plated drop earrings are true showstoppers, perfect for wearing to Christmas parties - heck, any party - and for adding a pretty Boho vibe to your day or night outfits. They use vintage stone settings, with a mix of zirconia and glass-ceramic stone dotted throughout the crescent moon and star.View Deal
Platinum Diamond Halo Ring |
Was £3,750 | Now £2,507 at BeaverBrooks
A classic engagement ring design if ever there was one. The timeless Diamond Halo Ring would look at home in a Tiffanys display, and has been crafted from a platinum band with colour G diamonds, clarity SI1. Carat weight is 0.67ct, and there are diamonds on the shoulders as well as that centre stone.View Deal
Silver Tone Tassel Earrings |
Was £25 | Now £20 at Mint Velvet
Use the code BLACK20 to get these striking antique silver-hued tassle earrings for less. They're rock and boho at the same time, and look particularly good when worn with a smokey eye make up. There's a hammered texture to the main crescent shape of the body, with delicate 'fringes' draping down along the body. View Deal
Olivia Burton Rose Gold Tone Bee Bracelet |
Was £45 | Now £36 at Ernest Jones
Show your love for the bees with this pretty rose gold plated bracelet. It's delicate and playful, with a teeny 3D bee sitting in the centre. It has a standard bracelet clasp, with that all-important 'Olivia' tag to dangle down from your wrist.View Deal
Isabel Marant Hammered Gold-Tone Drop Earrings |
Was £250 | Now £175 at Harvey Nichols
One of Isabel Marant's most coveted drop earrings is on sale for the Cyber weekend sales. If you want a classic design that can be worn with everything from crisp white shirts to LBD's, look no further than these gold-tone beauties. The warmth of the gold is offset beautifully by the sharp silver-tone ball in each earring.View Deal
Liked this? Here are more of our favourite sales taking place this cyber weekend...
- Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- AO.com Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie