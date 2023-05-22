6 moves, 15 minutes and this bodyweight workout for a full-body pump

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether it’s trying to get a bigger butt , grow your arms or improve your overall fitness levels— we all have our own personal goals we want to achieve when it comes to fitness. But if you find yourself struggling to find enough hours in the day to actually exercise, then this 6-move full-body workout, which takes less than 15 minutes, is exactly what you need. Better still? It requires zero fitness equipment whatsoever.

Full-body workouts are brilliant if you’re someone who’s regularly pushed for time when it comes to exercising. Why? Because they work multiple muscle groups at the same time and (most of the time) they’re usually shorter, as many of them can fall under high-intensity interval training (HIIT). When it comes to just using your bodyweight for the exercises, there are plenty of benefits too. Nike says bodyweight exercises are brilliant for beginners , help to build muscle and can be done anywhere, at any time.

This workout consists of 6 moves and it’s got everything covered— your legs, core and arms. You’ll do two exercises for each area and each move will require you to do either 10 or 20 reps (remember, when you’re just using your bodyweight you can do more reps). Here’s what you’ll be doing:

Lateral lunge (20 reps)

Double pulse squat (10 reps)

Shoulder taps (20 reps)

Push-ups, can be done on your knees (10 reps)

Side plank and crunch (20 reps per side)

Bent-leg sit up (10 reps)