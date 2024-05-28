GoPro's 5-star Hero action camera suddenly drops to lowest-ever price

If you're looking to upgrade to one of the best action cameras on the market, then you should check out this excellent deal on the GoPro Hero 11 Black: the 5-star rated action camera is down to £249 – which means it's the lowest price its ever been on Amazon UK.

View the GoPro Hero 11 Black deal here

As you would expect, we've done our due diligence over at CamelCamelCamel to ensure the GoPro Hero 11 Black has never been cheaper on Amazon. It's been knocked down by 38% – a not insignificant £150.99 – from its previous price of £399.99.

GoPro Hero 11 Black: was £399.99, now £249 at Amazon GoPro has been setting the standard for action cameras in recent years, and the Hero 11 Black model is another impressive entry in the series. It offers 5.3K video at 60fps, 27-megapixel photos, live-streaming capabilities, and improved stabilisation capabilities.

So what is it that makes the GoPro Hero 11 Black so good? In our GoPro Hero 11 Black review – where the action camera got a full 5/5 rating – we described the device as "one of the most impressive action cameras around", thanks to combining high performance with straightforward usability.

GoPro cameras have always excelled at grabbing fantastic footage without much in the way of setup or configuration (though there are certainly plenty of settings to dig into if you need them), and the Hero 11 Black model continues that tradition. Just tap the record button, and quality footage is guaranteed.

Another advantage of going with GoPro for your action camera is that there are so many accessories out there, from straps to mounts to waterproof cases. If you want to extend the capabilities of your GoPro Hero 11 Black camera, then you're not going to be short of extras to choose from.

All of which makes the GoPro Hero 11 Black an extremely appealing action camera, and even more so considering it's now cheaper than ever before. You could invest the money you save on an additional battery, for example, enabling you to keep recording for longer while you're out and about with the device.