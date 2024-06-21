5-star Google Pixel deal sees phone drop to lowest-ever price on Amazon

The Pixel A-series of phones that Google puts out each year are always strong contenders for our best cheap phones guide, and the Pixel 7a is no exception – it manages to keep everything great about the Google Pixel 7 while being more affordable. And it's now cheaper than ever before over at Amazon.

View the Google Pixel 7a deal here

To be completely clear, this isn't just the Pixel 7a on its own: it's the Pixel 7a with a 30W charger bundled with it. You can currently pick it up for £299 on Amazon, which is a reduction of 22%. We've double-checked using CamelCamelCamel and this particular bundle has never been lower.

Google Pixel 7a and Pixel 30W charger: was £383.14, now £299 at Amazon The Google Pixel 7a has an awful lot going for it: a Tensor G2 processor, a dual rear camera system, battery life that goes all day, IP67 protection, the best (and latest) Android software around, and much more. You can pick it up in Sea, Charcoal, or Snow colour options.

Head over to our full Google 7a review and you'll see why we say "affordable Android doesn't get better than this": it boasts "the power, the cameras, and the looks to impress", and it's one of those phones that gives you a lot more than you'd expect considering its current asking price.

The value for money has always been one of the key selling points of the Pixel 7a, and when you get an offer like this from Amazon, the deal becomes even more appealing. Sure, the very best phones might be faster and larger, but you don't need to splurge so much money to get a quality handset.

You may well find the Google Pixel 7a has everything you need from a smartphone, with its 6.1-inch OLED screen, Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 dust and water resistance, 64MP+13MP rear camera, and wireless charging. There's not much that's missed out – although if you've got extra to spend and want the newer Google Pixel 8a then that's also well worth a look.

Then you've got the Pixel version of Android developed by Google directly, which tends to get the best features first – and that included high-end photo and video processing, and some of the helpful AI features pushed out to the Pixel phone series in recent years.