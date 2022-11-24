5 luxury fragrance deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday is a fantastic time to switch up (or restock on) your favourite fragrance, because there are big discounts just in time for party season. Around the web, you'll find cheap perfumes with some pretty big discounts from all the big-name brands, ranging from Hugo Boss to Montblanc.

Of course, you have Boots, which has really staked its claim to being the top destination for health and beauty sales this year – we've been collecting all the best deals in the Boots Black Friday sale and it includes up to 50% off various perfumes, including some famous favourites.

But it's by no means the only place you'll find great discounts – as Amazon is usually the to-go place for the best Black Friday deals.

We've picked out the top five luxury fragrance deals from Amazon you should take a look at below, but be sure to see the full ranges from these stores, because your perfect perfume could be waiting there.

(opens in new tab) BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette: was £90 , now £43.2 at Amazon (save £47) (opens in new tab)

Boss Bottled Night is a unique composition between elegance and seduction. An intense and spicy scent with a purposeful, edgy, masculine character. Woods are key in the scent: BOSS Bottled Night introduces a scent replica of a rich & exotic new wood, Louro Amarelo.

(opens in new tab) Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum, 100 ml: was £78.15 , now £57.2 at Amazon (save £21) (opens in new tab)

This men's fragrance is a woody-aromatic eau de parfum with fresh green bergamot notes, contrasted by a rich vetiver and a woody patchouli. This fragrance is perfect for the gentleman who never stops exploring... according to Montblanc.

(opens in new tab) Kate Spade Kate Spade New York Eau de Parfum: was £77 , now £64.81 at Amazon (save £13) (opens in new tab)

Sparkling, joyful, sensual and feminine, the Kate Spade New York fragrance is a bright, colourful blend of fruits and flowers including wild strawberry and rose essence with alluring hints of amber and cashmeran. Feminine and elegant, the bottle is clean and modern with soft, curvy lines.

(opens in new tab) Alfred Dunhill Dunhill Icon Racing Blue For Men: was £94 , now £70.4 at Amazon (save £24) (opens in new tab)

Dunhill Icon Racing Blue is a fragrance that embodies the spirit of racing. The extreme freshness of the citrus fruits, cold spices and sea salt blend with the rich creaminess of the base notes, especially its outdoorsy woodiness, creating an addictive impression, as it fuses with the skin.

(opens in new tab) Coach for Men Platinum Eau de Parfum: was £79.89 , now £56 at Amazon (save £23) (opens in new tab)

The scent opens with fresh notes of Black Pepper Oil, Pineapple and Juniper Berries. The heart reveals a distinctive blend of masculine, floral notes—Clary Sage and Geranium, contrasted with refined woods.

More perfume Black Friday sales around the web: