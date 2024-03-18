5 brilliant movies on Disney+ for adults only

With the Disney name attached, it's easy to think that the Disney+ library is full of family-friendly content, and that is true. But there's also much more.

The streaming service is home to both Pixar classics and some of the darkest and most twisted films worth watching. Whether they're scary, tackle subjects that aren't exactly going to come up in The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse or contain language that would even make Sebastian the crab blush. Here are 5 of the best adults-only movies on Disney +.

Note: In the US because of the way Disney+ works, some of these movies may be on Hulu.

1. Poor Things

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Freshly added to the library is Poor Things, the Oscar winning movie from Yorgis Lanthimos and featuring a startling performance from Emma Stone.

She plays Bella Baxter, a woman with the body of a woman and the brain of a unborn baby. If it all sounds very Frankenstein, that's a because it is. She's revived by an eccentric scientist (Willem Dafoe) and soon betrothed to his assistant (Ramy Youssef).

Bella doesn't like having her whole life planned out for her however. She escapes with an oafish lawyer (Mark Ruffalo on superb form) on a tour around Europe discovering life and its pleasures.

This is a deeply weird movie in both its story and storytelling, Lanthimos paints an incredibly unusual world and full of laughter and darkness in equal measure. A must watch, but not with family.

2. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing,Missourri

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

This list could have included multiple Martin McDonagh movies like The Banshees of Inisherin but Three Billboards is a stunning film. Starring Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell (who should be in every movie) this a black comedy of the highest order and darkest possible tone.

Months after the most horrifying event takes her daughter from her, Mildred Hayes (McDormand) still hasn't seen any justice so to spur the authorities into action she rents three billboards that make the town shake.

What follows is almost a Coen brothers blend of farce and small-town politics that's both hilarious and horrifying. A faultless movie.

3. The Hate U Give

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

A powerful story of racial prejudice, The Hate U Give isn't for kids but older teenagers and adults should definitely watch this movie.

Starr is a girl who lives a double life. Living in a predominantly black neighbourhood but also attending a near all-white private school. Following the tragic death of her friend at the hands of a police officer, Starr is the only witness but is under immense pressure to continue keeping her two personas separate. Needless to say, relationships are strained and with her increased profile and the ire of a local gang, things get pretty hairy.

4. Fresh

(Image credit: Disney+)

A horror movie that would give many adults nightmares, Fresh stars Daisy Edgar Jones (from Normal People) and Sebastian Stan.

Edgar-Jones plays Noa, a girl who thinks she has come up trumps in the dating game when she meets the handsome Steve. Things are going well and they've even made plans for a weekend away. But remember this is a horror movie, and Steve is most definitely a monster. To say he has specific tastes would be an understatement.

Modern dating is tough, but this film is downright disturbing. That's a plus for horror fans right?

5. The Menu

(Image credit: Disney+)

A brilliant dark comedy that anyone who has ever worked in the service industry will adore. We follow a group of guests on what should be a once-in-a lifetime trip to the most exclusive restaraunt imaginable.



Ralph Fiennes plays the most terrifying and pretentious chef imaginable, desperate to give his guests a meal to remember with a series of increasingly unhinged dishes. Don't watch with an empty stomach because you might get hungry, but also don't watch with a full stomach if you know what I mean.

This is a brilliant movie with standout performances from Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy, and you'll never send a plate back to the kitchen again.