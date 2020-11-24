3 best mattress deals at John Lewis: Black Friday bargains from Emma, Silentnight and more

The holiday sales are an excellent time to pick up a new mattress for less than usual. There are plenty of sales going on (head to our Black Friday mattress deals roundup for a full guide), but one place we'd always recommend as a reliable retailer is John Lewis and Partners.
John Lewis sells a range of mattresses from leading brands, including the likes of Tempur, Emma and SilentNight. It also has its own range of good quality mattresses, which is well worth a look. We've scoured the John Lewis Black Friday sale to find the best mattress bargains live now – read on for our top picks.
For more offers, head to our general roundup of the best Black Friday deals. And if you're still deciding on a brand, your first stop for advice should be our best mattress guide.
Emma original | 35% off all sizes | From £213.85 at John Lewis
Cheapest option! The memory foam Emma Original is our #1 mattress. We gave it 5* in our Emma mattress review, and said it was extremely comfortable, supportive, and suitable for sleeping styles. There's 35% off at John Lewis, but you can actually save an extra 1% if you go direct to Emma and use the code T36. However, if you're wanting your old mattress recycled at the same time, John Lewis offers this service (for £29.95) while Emma does not. View Deal
- Find more info in our Emma mattress Black Friday deals guide
SilentNight Sleep Genius | 20% off the whole range | From £329.20 at John Lewis
If it's pocket springs you're after, try the SilentNight Sleep Genius, exclusive to John Lewis. There are a few variations on offer: either 800 or 1200 pocket springs (more springs mean the mattress will adapt more closely to your body, and isolate movement better), a range of firmness levels, and a pillow top for extra plushness. They're responsibly made, with environmentally-friendly fillings.View Deal
John Lewis & Partners EcoMattress | 20% off the whole range | From £479.29 at John Lewis
If eco-friendly, responsible buying is important to you, try the EcoMattress range. Available in medium or firm tensions, these mattresses are partly made from recycled materials and handcrafted in a carbon-neutral+ factory in Yorkshire, as well as being fully recyclable at the end of their life. They arrive rolled for easy delivery. The slightly higher cost has has a 20% discount for Black Friday.
Black Friday sales around the web
- Allsaints – 30% off everything
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – 1,000 deals on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – massive DIY sale on now
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – save up to £150 on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – different offers every daty
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
T3 guides to the Black Friday sales
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- Wiggle Black Friday deals
- The North Face Black Friday deals
- Boots Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday fitness deals
Give the gift of a subscription to T3 magazine this Christmas and pay just £2.70 an issue! Want to pick up a great Christmas gift for the tech buff in your life? Then why not net yourself a bargain on a subscription to T3: save a cool 46% on the cover price and your loved one will get every issue of T3 magazine delivered direct to their door. Don't miss our special deal – today for just £2.70 an issue!View Deal